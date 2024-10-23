Volvo Cars cuts full-year growth outlook on market slowdown

Sweden-based Volvo Cars reported a rise in third-quarter operating profit on Wednesday but cut its full-year sales growth forecast amid accelerating market weakness.
Volvo Cars said it expects to grow its retail sales between 7% and 8% this year, down from a previous outlook from July of 12% to 15% growth.
Operating profit at the company, which is majority-owned by China's Geely, was 5.8-billion Swedish crowns (R9.64bn) against a year earlier 4.5-billion Swedish crowns (R7.48bn).
Excluding joint ventures and associates, the profit fell to 5.7-billion Swedish crowns (R9.47bn) against a year earlier 6.1-billion Swedish crowns (R10.14bn).
Image: Supplied
