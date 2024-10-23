news

Volvo Cars cuts full-year growth outlook on market slowdown

23 October 2024 - 07:53 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sweden-based Volvo Cars reported a rise in third-quarter operating profit on Wednesday but cut its full-year sales growth forecast amid accelerating market weakness.
Sweden-based Volvo Cars reported a rise in third-quarter operating profit on Wednesday but cut its full-year sales growth forecast amid accelerating market weakness.
Image: Supplied

Sweden-based Volvo Cars reported a rise in third-quarter operating profit on Wednesday but cut its full-year sales growth forecast amid accelerating market weakness.

Volvo Cars said it expects to grow its retail sales between 7% and 8% this year, down from a previous outlook from July of 12% to 15% growth.

Operating profit at the company, which is majority-owned by China's Geely, was 5.8-billion Swedish crowns (R9.64bn) against a year earlier 4.5-billion Swedish crowns (R7.48bn).

Excluding joint ventures and associates, the profit fell to 5.7-billion Swedish crowns (R9.47bn) against a year earlier 6.1-billion Swedish crowns (R10.14bn).

READ MORE:

Global shift to electric vehicles will have far-reaching effects: IMF

The global transition toward electric vehicles will have "far-reaching" impacts on investment, production, international trade and employment, the ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

GM upbeat about sales after Q3 results exceed estimates

General Motors again exceeded Wall Street's expectations this year, as its third-quarter results benefited from a steady demand for its ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Sars shuts down two depots suspected of diesel paraffin dilution

Tax agency probes alleged mixing with paraffin on large scale.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Hyundai Exter Reviews
  2. New Jaecoo J5 confirmed for South Africa New Models
  3. South African racing legend Willie Hepburn passes away aged 82 Motorsport
  4. FAA finalises pilot training, certification rules for air taxis news
  5. Driver choice looks the easy part for new Sauber boss Binotto Motorsport

Latest Videos

2024 Hyundai Exter 1.2 Executive
Footage of Clearwater Mall jewellery alleged robbers dancing