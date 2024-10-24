news

Wolfspeed shelves plans to build chip factory in Germany

24 October 2024 - 08:30 By Reuters
The demand for silicon carbide chips that were to be produced in the factory is largely driven by the global EV adoption, and it is also used in industrial and energy applications.
Image: Narong Sutinkham/123rf

Wolfspeed has shelved plans to build a semiconductor factory in Ensdorf, Germany, due to slower electric vehicle adoption, the US chipmaker said on Wednesday.

The chipmaker said in June it had delayed plans to build the $3bn (R53.35bn) plant, which would make, in Germany, computer chips used in electric cars, highlighting the EU's struggle to increase semiconductor production and reduce its reliance on Asian chips.

Wolfspeed announced its plans for the plant and a research & development centre in Germany in February 2023. The move represents another setback for German efforts to sell the country as an attractive location for business.

An industry source told Reuters on Tuesday that the German automotive supplier ZF had intentions to withdraw from the planned $3bn (R53.35bn) microchip manufacturing project with Wolfspeed in western Germany.

The Financial Times first reported the news.

