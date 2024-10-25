CATL unveils new battery for extended-range hybrids

Chinese battery giant CATL on Thursday launched its first battery product focused on extended-range hybrids at a time when this category of electrified cars is seeing the fastest growth in sales among all segments.

The battery, known as Freevoy, is the world's first hybrid battery with a range of more than 400km, according to CATL's Gao Huan, chief technology officer of its electric vehicle business in China.

Gao told a press conference in Beijing that Freevoy was being used by various Chinese EV brands, including Li Auto, and would be installed in models made by industry giants such as Geely and Chery.

Nearly 30 extended-range hybrid models will be equipped with the CATL Freevoy battery, Gao said.

An extended-range hybrid, or EREV, has a larger battery pack than other hybrid cars and runs on electricity only, with its gasoline engine serving as a power bank to recharge the batteries when they run low.

More Chinese consumers favour EREVs as they offer longer driving range than EVs and can cost less than petrol cars.