Juan Hanekom has been appointed as the new national director of the SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association (Sambra), effective from October 21.
Hanekom has extensive experience in the IT sector, management and consulting across three companies in the automotive industry.
His expertise as a consultant and ERP solutions architect has positioned him as a trusted adviser for operational improvements and strategic development in the industry. More recently, he served on the regional and national executive committees.
Hanekom joins Sambra, it says, at a critical time when the organisation’s national executive committee is striving to maintain collaborative business partnerships to manage industry critical issues.
He brings with him a wealth of experience and a strong track record in the motor industry, making him an ideal leader to drive Sambra’s vision of building a more sustainable and collaborative future for the sector.
Juan Hanekom announced as director of Sambra
Image: Supplied
Juan Hanekom has been appointed as the new national director of the SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association (Sambra), effective from October 21.
Hanekom has extensive experience in the IT sector, management and consulting across three companies in the automotive industry.
His expertise as a consultant and ERP solutions architect has positioned him as a trusted adviser for operational improvements and strategic development in the industry. More recently, he served on the regional and national executive committees.
Hanekom joins Sambra, it says, at a critical time when the organisation’s national executive committee is striving to maintain collaborative business partnerships to manage industry critical issues.
He brings with him a wealth of experience and a strong track record in the motor industry, making him an ideal leader to drive Sambra’s vision of building a more sustainable and collaborative future for the sector.
Image: TimesLIVE
Sambra national chair Dev Moodley said: “As we look towards the future, Hanekom’s appointment marks an important step in fostering stronger relationships and working towards mutually beneficial reforms in the motor body repair sector.
“Under his guidance, Sambra is committed to forging closer ties with its valued business partners and ensuring open, transparent communication is maintained.
“We believe now, more than ever, is a time for rebuilding and strengthening the relationships that support the long-term sustainability of the sector.”
READ MORE:
Volkswagen's labour chief warns of mass layoffs, plant closures in Germany
BMW M Fest a success for family entertainment and petro-hedonism
SA car industry going through one of its biggest disruptions, says Toyota boss Andrew Kirby
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos