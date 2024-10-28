news

Juan Hanekom announced as director of Sambra

29 October 2024 - 10:12 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Juan Hanekom.
Juan Hanekom.
Image: Supplied

Juan Hanekom has been appointed as the new national director of the SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association (Sambra), effective from October 21.

Hanekom has extensive experience in the IT sector, management and consulting across three companies in the automotive industry.

His expertise as a consultant and ERP solutions architect has positioned him as a trusted adviser for operational improvements and strategic development in the industry. More recently, he served on the regional and national executive committees. 

Hanekom joins Sambra, it says, at a critical time when the organisation’s national executive committee is striving to maintain collaborative business partnerships to manage industry critical issues.

He brings with him a wealth of experience and a strong track record in the motor industry, making him an ideal leader to drive Sambra’s vision of building a more sustainable and collaborative future for the sector.

Sambra is the motorbody repairers' association.
Sambra is the motorbody repairers' association.
Image: TimesLIVE

Sambra national chair Dev Moodley said: “As we look towards the future, Hanekom’s appointment marks an important step in fostering stronger relationships and working towards mutually beneficial reforms in the motor body repair sector.

“Under his guidance, Sambra is committed to forging closer ties with its valued business partners and ensuring open, transparent communication is maintained.

“We believe now, more than ever, is a time for rebuilding and strengthening the relationships that support the long-term sustainability of the sector.”

READ MORE:

Volkswagen's labour chief warns of mass layoffs, plant closures in Germany

The embattled carmaker is under pressure from high energy and labour costs, stiff Asian competition and a slower-than-expected electric transition
Motoring
18 hours ago

BMW M Fest a success for family entertainment and petro-hedonism

Launched in Germany and exported to other countries, the South African version is known as the largest of them all
Motoring
21 hours ago

SA car industry going through one of its biggest disruptions, says Toyota boss Andrew Kirby

Andrew Kirby, CEO of Toyota SA — the country’s top-selling brand — is on a quest to get a clearer picture of the danger South Africa is heading ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jaguar Classic unveils pair of E‑type Commemorative models New Models
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  3. Stella tells Norris there's no need to change his driving style Motorsport
  4. Musk's bold 2025 prediction on Tesla sales faces scepticism, scrutiny news
  5. Juan Hanekom announced as director of Sambra news

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 29 October 2024
Buyer's Guide Ep67 | Mazda 323, Toyota Corolla, Honda Elevate, Range Rover, ...