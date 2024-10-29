Musk's bold 2025 prediction on Tesla sales faces scepticism, scrutiny

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stunned investors and analysts with plans to grow vehicle sales by 30% next year, buoyed by a new, cheaper model and enthusiasm for self-driving software, but delivering on that promise would surprise much of Wall Street.
Musk's 2025 forecast and improving profit margins sparked the biggest jump in Tesla shares since May 2013 when the company posted its first quarterly profit and encouraged investors that, even as he works on a years-out robotaxi, he is focusing on the basics of his business.
Musk faces flagging demand for Tesla's sparse and ageing line-up, a global slowdown in electric vehicle (EV) sales growth and rising competition in key markets such as China and the US, analysts and industry experts said.
His forecast of 20% to 30% growth, after a negligible bump this year, is about double what Wall Street has been expecting. Deutsche Bank, after Musk's forecast, predicted 12% growth next year, even with a sub-$30,000 (sub-R530,668) new model and a refreshed Model Y. RBC analysts maintained their 13% growth forecast.
“There's hardly an analyst anywhere in the world who's going to agree with 20% growth in the company next year” even with a lower cost model, said Sam Fiorani, vice-president at research firm AutoForecast Solutions. “Tesla, aside from this quarter, has seen a slowdown in demand for its products and one quarter is not a trend.”
Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.
Global EV sales have fallen short of lofty expectations and growth has moderated in recent years but competition is heating up.
The International Energy Agency estimates global EV sales to grow about 23% to 17-million this year, down from a 35% rise last year and more than 50% growth in 2021.
China is the biggest market, accounting for nearly two-thirds of sales this year, followed by Europe with more than a fifth and the US with about 10% of sales. While US tariffs are likely to keep Chinese models out of Tesla's main market, players including China's BYD dominate their domestic market and are targeting Europe. US carmakers fear being undercut by Chinese prices and the focus of Tesla's next model is its relatively low price.
“Being able to beat BYD at its own game, I would say that to me is a non-trivial undertaking,” said Pat Ryan, founder of car shopping platform CoPilot. “It's really strategic for them but it's not going to be easy.”
Affordability for customers will continue to be a challenge next year, Ryan said, with car loans expected to be expensive despite interest rate cuts. That will be made worse if Donald Trump becomes president and cuts tax incentives for EV buyers, which are up to $7,500 (R132,569) a vehicle, Ryan said.
Tesla's own line-up includes its best-selling Model Y, which is due for a refresh and the iconoclastic, trapezoidal Cybertruck pickup, which is seeing rising production.
Musk has also increased promotions and marketing for Tesla's advanced driver assist software — called Full Self-Driving — expecting adoption of the technology to stimulate sales in 2025.
Cybertruck production has hit volume levels and is profitable, in a good sign for next year, but analysts including Bernstein, which forecasts 16% growth next year, say 2025 depends on the design of the mystery affordable cars and how fast that production can ramp up.
After years of rapid growth, Tesla sales declined in the first two quarters of 2024. Incentives and financing deals have lured some back, but Musk has said Tesla will deliver only a few more vehicles this year than the record 1.8-million in 2023.
Musk, a powerful personality, has turned off some potential buyers as controversies surrounding his increasingly right-wing politics and public statements weigh on Tesla's brand and demand. Nearly a third of consumers surveyed by Edmunds in August said they were less likely to consider purchasing a Tesla because of Elon Musk.
Investors are focusing on deliveries, margins and the new affordable cars, watching quarter by quarter, said Will Rhind, CEO of global ETF issuer GraniteShares. Shareholders, as he put it, will be “making sure the company delivers on what it says it's going to deliver on.”
Musk's bold 2025 prediction on Tesla sales faces scepticism, scrutiny
Global EV sales growth slowing, competition rising
Image: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk stunned investors and analysts with plans to grow vehicle sales by 30% next year, buoyed by a new, cheaper model and enthusiasm for self-driving software, but delivering on that promise would surprise much of Wall Street.
Musk's 2025 forecast and improving profit margins sparked the biggest jump in Tesla shares since May 2013 when the company posted its first quarterly profit and encouraged investors that, even as he works on a years-out robotaxi, he is focusing on the basics of his business.
Musk faces flagging demand for Tesla's sparse and ageing line-up, a global slowdown in electric vehicle (EV) sales growth and rising competition in key markets such as China and the US, analysts and industry experts said.
His forecast of 20% to 30% growth, after a negligible bump this year, is about double what Wall Street has been expecting. Deutsche Bank, after Musk's forecast, predicted 12% growth next year, even with a sub-$30,000 (sub-R530,668) new model and a refreshed Model Y. RBC analysts maintained their 13% growth forecast.
“There's hardly an analyst anywhere in the world who's going to agree with 20% growth in the company next year” even with a lower cost model, said Sam Fiorani, vice-president at research firm AutoForecast Solutions. “Tesla, aside from this quarter, has seen a slowdown in demand for its products and one quarter is not a trend.”
Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.
Global EV sales have fallen short of lofty expectations and growth has moderated in recent years but competition is heating up.
The International Energy Agency estimates global EV sales to grow about 23% to 17-million this year, down from a 35% rise last year and more than 50% growth in 2021.
China is the biggest market, accounting for nearly two-thirds of sales this year, followed by Europe with more than a fifth and the US with about 10% of sales. While US tariffs are likely to keep Chinese models out of Tesla's main market, players including China's BYD dominate their domestic market and are targeting Europe. US carmakers fear being undercut by Chinese prices and the focus of Tesla's next model is its relatively low price.
“Being able to beat BYD at its own game, I would say that to me is a non-trivial undertaking,” said Pat Ryan, founder of car shopping platform CoPilot. “It's really strategic for them but it's not going to be easy.”
Affordability for customers will continue to be a challenge next year, Ryan said, with car loans expected to be expensive despite interest rate cuts. That will be made worse if Donald Trump becomes president and cuts tax incentives for EV buyers, which are up to $7,500 (R132,569) a vehicle, Ryan said.
Tesla's own line-up includes its best-selling Model Y, which is due for a refresh and the iconoclastic, trapezoidal Cybertruck pickup, which is seeing rising production.
Musk has also increased promotions and marketing for Tesla's advanced driver assist software — called Full Self-Driving — expecting adoption of the technology to stimulate sales in 2025.
Cybertruck production has hit volume levels and is profitable, in a good sign for next year, but analysts including Bernstein, which forecasts 16% growth next year, say 2025 depends on the design of the mystery affordable cars and how fast that production can ramp up.
After years of rapid growth, Tesla sales declined in the first two quarters of 2024. Incentives and financing deals have lured some back, but Musk has said Tesla will deliver only a few more vehicles this year than the record 1.8-million in 2023.
Musk, a powerful personality, has turned off some potential buyers as controversies surrounding his increasingly right-wing politics and public statements weigh on Tesla's brand and demand. Nearly a third of consumers surveyed by Edmunds in August said they were less likely to consider purchasing a Tesla because of Elon Musk.
Investors are focusing on deliveries, margins and the new affordable cars, watching quarter by quarter, said Will Rhind, CEO of global ETF issuer GraniteShares. Shareholders, as he put it, will be “making sure the company delivers on what it says it's going to deliver on.”
MORE:
Polestar says Biden proposal would ‘effectively prohibit’ sale of its cars in US
Toyota, NTT to make $3.3bn R&D investment for AI self-driving: Nikkei
Volkswagen's labour chief warns of mass layoffs, plant closures in Germany
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos