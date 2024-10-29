news

Polestar says Biden proposal would ‘effectively prohibit’ sale of its cars in US

29 October 2024 - 08:53 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Polestar said on Monday a proposed President Joe Biden administration rule to bar the use of Chinese vehicle hardware and software would "effectively prohibit" the carmaker from selling vehicles in the US, including cars made in the US.
Polestar said on Monday a proposed President Joe Biden administration rule to bar the use of Chinese vehicle hardware and software would "effectively prohibit" the carmaker from selling vehicles in the US, including cars made in the US.
Image: Supplied

Polestar said on Monday a proposed President Joe Biden administration rule to bar the use of Chinese vehicle hardware and software would "effectively prohibit" the carmaker from selling vehicles in the US, including cars made in the US.

The Swedish carmaker, a brand of Volvo Cars that is majority-owned by China's Geely, said in comments filed with the commerce department that a proposed rule prohibiting Chinese connected vehicles on American roads due to national security concerns would bar the sale of vehicles Polestar is building in South Carolina as well as those produced in China.

Polestar said a substantial portion of its operations are outside China, while seven of its 10 directors are from Europe or the US and its CEO is German. Polestar said it has around 2,800 employees globally, with 280 in China.

Commerce "should consider whether a rule that effectively shuts down the operations of a lawfully organised US company with substantial US investments and so many personnel and key decision-making units in friendly nations and the US is appropriately tailored to address the stated national security concerns", Polestar said.

The commerce department declined to comment.

Reuters reported in May that four Chinese vehicle models are sold in the US, including the Polestar 2 and Volvo's S90 sedans.

Last month, commerce told Reuters General Motors and Ford would need to stop importing vehicles to the US from China under the proposed rule.

Ford told commerce on Monday in comments that the rule could be interpreted "to prohibit the sale of completed connected vehicles by US carmakers if those vehicles were assembled within the jurisdiction of a foreign adversary, such as by a foreign affiliate of a domestic US carmaker".

Ford said commerce should clarify the vehicle import prohibition "does not turn on the place where a connected vehicle’s final assembly happens to occur" but if it meets software and hardware requirements.

Volkswagen's labour chief warns of mass layoffs, plant closures in Germany

The embattled carmaker is under pressure from high energy and labour costs, stiff Asian competition and a slower-than-expected electric transition
Motoring
18 hours ago

Chery reveals global expansion plans at user summit

Chinese brand Chery is on a mission to become a global powerhouse in the areas of automotive manufacturing and digital technology.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

SA car industry going through one of its biggest disruptions, says Toyota boss Andrew Kirby

Andrew Kirby, CEO of Toyota SA — the country’s top-selling brand — is on a quest to get a clearer picture of the danger South Africa is heading ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jaguar Classic unveils pair of E‑type Commemorative models New Models
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  3. Stella tells Norris there's no need to change his driving style Motorsport
  4. Musk's bold 2025 prediction on Tesla sales faces scepticism, scrutiny news
  5. Juan Hanekom announced as director of Sambra news

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 29 October 2024
Buyer's Guide Ep67 | Mazda 323, Toyota Corolla, Honda Elevate, Range Rover, ...