SAIC's IM Motors starts level 2 plus autonomous driving road testing in Europe

IM Motors, a premium electric vehicle brand of Chinese state-owned SAIC, has started level 2 plus autonomous driving road testing in the European market, according to a company statement on Monday.
IM Motors, which works with autonomous driving technology developer Momenta, said the road testing creates the first navigate on autopilot without a map capability for its smart driving to be on the road in overseas markets.
The company didn't give specifics about which European markets its level 2 plus on-road testing has been available.
Image: John Keeble/Getty Images
