news

SAIC's IM Motors starts level 2 plus autonomous driving road testing in Europe

29 October 2024 - 09:39 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
IM Motors, which works with autonomous driving technology developer Momenta, said the road testing creates the first navigate on autopilot without a map capability for its smart driving to be on the road in overseas markets.
IM Motors, which works with autonomous driving technology developer Momenta, said the road testing creates the first navigate on autopilot without a map capability for its smart driving to be on the road in overseas markets.
Image: John Keeble/Getty Images

IM Motors, a premium electric vehicle brand of Chinese state-owned SAIC, has started level 2 plus autonomous driving road testing in the European market, according to a company statement on Monday.

IM Motors, which works with autonomous driving technology developer Momenta, said the road testing creates the first navigate on autopilot without a map capability for its smart driving to be on the road in overseas markets.

The company didn't give specifics about which European markets its level 2 plus on-road testing has been available.

MORE:

Polestar says Biden proposal would ‘effectively prohibit’ sale of its cars in US

Polestar said on Monday a proposed President Joe Biden administration rule to bar the use of Chinese vehicle hardware and software would "effectively ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Toyota, NTT to make $3.3bn R&D investment for AI self-driving: Nikkei

Toyota and Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) will invest 500-billion yen (R57.75bn) in research and development to create artificial ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Volkswagen's labour chief warns of mass layoffs, plant closures in Germany

The embattled carmaker is under pressure from high energy and labour costs, stiff Asian competition and a slower-than-expected electric transition
Motoring
18 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jaguar Classic unveils pair of E‑type Commemorative models New Models
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  3. Stella tells Norris there's no need to change his driving style Motorsport
  4. Musk's bold 2025 prediction on Tesla sales faces scepticism, scrutiny news
  5. Juan Hanekom announced as director of Sambra news

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 29 October 2024
Buyer's Guide Ep67 | Mazda 323, Toyota Corolla, Honda Elevate, Range Rover, ...