Scrap sportscars auctioned for millions of dollars in US
California auction shows there is gold in rusting wrecks if they’re rare enough
29 October 2024 - 16:41
There’s gold in scrap metal if it has the right shape and provenance. A collection of crashed classic cars and rusting motoring memorabilia was sold for millions of dollars at an RM Sotheby’s auction in the US at the weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.