Toyota, NTT to make $3.3bn R&D investment for AI self-driving: Nikkei

29 October 2024 - 08:32 By Reuters
Toyota and NTT are planning to develop automotive software which will use AI to anticipate accidents and take control of the vehicle, the report said.
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Toyota and Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) will invest 500-billion yen (R57.75bn) in research and development to create artificial intelligence software to improve self-driving, Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

The carmaker and the Tokyo-headquartered telecommunications major are planning to develop automotive software which will use AI to anticipate accidents and take control of the vehicle, the report said.

The firms are looking to have a working system ready by 2028 and provide it to other carmakers.

The deal comes at a time when Japanese carmakers are looking to tap into the booming advanced autonomous driving market, which is primarily dominated by Tesla and other Chinese firms.

Toyota's Mirai fuel-cell vehicle has been equipped with a hands-free driving function since 2021.

The two firms joined hands in 2017 to develop technology for 5G-connected cars and a capital tie-up as part of a smart city project in 2020.

Toyota said the information in the report was not something it had announced. It said it would continue to cooperate with NTT to create a safe and secure mobility future.

NTT did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

