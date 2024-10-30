BMW South Africa has started a sim-to-real racing academy to identify and develop young racers. Announced ahead of the 2024 BMW M Fest that took place last weekend, the BMW Racing Academy will play a nurturing role in local motorsport.
From late 2024 through to 2025 the company will scout for and develop young talent from previously disadvantaged backgrounds for a potential future in circuit racing. The programme will be run by NGK Pablo Clark Racing, headed by former BMW factory driver Paulo Cavalieri.
Potential talent will be identified through a sim racing programme with promising candidates progressing into karts and eventually into BMW racing cars.
Top female racing driver Fabienne Lanz put the first of the Academy’s BMW E46 3 Series racers through its paces at the BMW M Performance Parts Race Series round at the Kyalami race circuit on Saturday.
BMW Group SA CEO Peter van Binsbergen said the idea for the academy was sparked at the 2023 M Fest, where BMW factory driver Sheldon van der Linde was a star guest. In 2022 Van der Linde became the first South African to win the prestigious DTM (German Touring Car Masters) champion.
“Fresh from his DTM championship, one thought-provoking discussion during our M Talks was how to develop promising young racing drivers,” said Van Binsbergen.
“We gave it some thought and together with NGK Pablo Clark Racing we are developing an approach to help bring racing dreams to life.”
BMW starts racing academy for future track stars in Mzansi
Image: Supplied
BMW South Africa has started a sim-to-real racing academy to identify and develop young racers. Announced ahead of the 2024 BMW M Fest that took place last weekend, the BMW Racing Academy will play a nurturing role in local motorsport.
From late 2024 through to 2025 the company will scout for and develop young talent from previously disadvantaged backgrounds for a potential future in circuit racing. The programme will be run by NGK Pablo Clark Racing, headed by former BMW factory driver Paulo Cavalieri.
Potential talent will be identified through a sim racing programme with promising candidates progressing into karts and eventually into BMW racing cars.
Top female racing driver Fabienne Lanz put the first of the Academy’s BMW E46 3 Series racers through its paces at the BMW M Performance Parts Race Series round at the Kyalami race circuit on Saturday.
BMW Group SA CEO Peter van Binsbergen said the idea for the academy was sparked at the 2023 M Fest, where BMW factory driver Sheldon van der Linde was a star guest. In 2022 Van der Linde became the first South African to win the prestigious DTM (German Touring Car Masters) champion.
“Fresh from his DTM championship, one thought-provoking discussion during our M Talks was how to develop promising young racing drivers,” said Van Binsbergen.
“We gave it some thought and together with NGK Pablo Clark Racing we are developing an approach to help bring racing dreams to life.”
MORE:
BMW M Fest a success for family entertainment and petro-hedonism
WATCH | BMW M2 drivers pull off mind-blowing stunt at M Fest
New M5 and M3 Touring unveiled at BMW M Fest and prices revealed
SA’s Sheldon van der Linde clinches the DTM title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos