Fuel industry wants higher paraffin prices to combat diesel fraud
More expensive paraffin would stop unscrupulous fuel retailers mixing it with diesel and damaging cars, says Fiasa
Image: 123RF
The Fuels Industry Association of South Africa (Fiasa) has called for an increase in taxes on marked illuminating paraffin to the same level as diesel in a bid to halt the practice of unscrupulous fuel retailers selling contaminated diesel that can lead to costly engine damage.
Paraffin is almost R6/l cheaper than diesel because there is no fuel levy or road accident fund payable, which has led to some operators mixing paraffin with diesel and pocketing the difference. It has led to unsuspecting motorists experiencing engine damage.
Paraffin does not contain the additives required to lubricate and clean moving parts in modern diesel engines and these components can fail with repeated use of paraffin. The flashpoint of paraffin is also lower than diesel, which could lead to engine failure.
“The only time motorists realise there is something wrong with their fuel is when there is engine damage. The practice of fuel adulteration has been ongoing for more than two decades,” Fiasa executive director Avhapfani Tshifularo told Newzroom Afrika.
“The SA Revenue Service (Sars) started putting tracer dye into paraffin so inspectors could detect paraffin in diesel and we started to record a decline of these activities,” he said.
What lower fuel prices have been saving SUV owners over the past few months
Tshifularo said consumers could protect themselves by buying fuel from mainstream service stations or big brands and looking out for diesel prices that were suspiciously low. He cautioned consumers to be wary of buying cheap diesel.
The wholesale price of diesel is regulated but not the retail price, and can vary by more than R2/l between retailers.
“If the diesel price is way out of line with other operators in the area that should raise a flag. You might want to report it,” he said.
The SA Petroleum Retailers Association (Sapra) has a whistle-blower hotline for motorists to report any suspicions. Sapra said motorists were most likely to come across adulterated diesel at filling stations or truck stops without a brand or network behind them and diesel wholesalers who illegally sold diesel to the public at fuel depots.
Vehicle warranties do not cover damage caused by contaminated diesel and motorists need to make insurance claims for fuel-related engine damage.
