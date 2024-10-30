SAIC Motor intends to file a lawsuit at the EU's Court of Justice to protect its rights and interests after the EU ruled to hike tariffs on Chinese-built electric vehicles to as much as 45.3%.
The Chinese carmaker said the European Commission's countervailing investigation was “wrong in determining subsidies” and had “inflated subsidy rates” by ignoring key information and the firm's counter arguments.
It also said it is taking measures to adapt to the trade barriers and will ramp up efforts to bring new models with various types of powertrain to Europe.
SAIC to file lawsuit countering EU's ruling on EVs
Image: China Photos/Getty Images
