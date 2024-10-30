Toyota said on Wednesday its worldwide production fell for an eighth straight month in September as sales and output declined in its two biggest markets, the US and China.
The Japanese carmaker's global output for September fell 8% compared with the same month a year earlier to 826,556 vehicles, with US production down 14% and that in China 19%.
US output suffered from a production and delivery suspension of the Grand Highlander and Lexus TX SUVs due to an airbag issue.
Toyota resumed production of the suspended models on October 21, it said.
In China, the world's biggest carmaker continued to face heavy pressure from the shift to electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids sold by Chinese brands.
Toyota reported a 7% drop in global sales in September to 853,149 vehicles, with US sales slumping 20%, those in China down 9% and domestic sales slipping 6%.
Toyota has sold 7.4-million vehicles during the first nine months of the year, down 2% year-on-year.
The production and sales figures include its luxury Lexus brand.
Toyota global output drops for eighth straight month in September
Image: TSAM
