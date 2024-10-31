news

Subaru expands dealer network in Cape Town and Namibia

31 October 2024 - 12:09 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Subaru Southern Africa announced two new additions to its dealer network, set to open on November 1.
Subaru Southern Africa announced two new additions to its dealer network, set to open on November 1.
Image: Supplied

Subaru Southern Africa announced two new additions to its dealer network, set to open on November 1.

Subaru Bellville will begin operations in Cape Town, providing a central location for Subaru sales, service and parts in the northern suburbs. The dealership, near the Tyger Valley Shopping Centre, will replace the Subaru Plumstead branch, which is closing at the end of October.

In Namibia, Subaru will open a new service centre in Windhoek, enhancing support for Subaru owners in South Africa and nearby countries.

For more information visit www.subaru.co.za.

MORE:

VW faces strikes over plant closures as car giant’s profits plunge

Workers at Volkswagen threatened strikes on Wednesday unless management backed down from planned factory closures in Germany, spelling more trouble ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

BMW starts racing academy for future track stars in Mzansi

The BMW Racing Academy will play a nurturing role in local motorsport.
Motoring
1 day ago

Volvo Cars seeks to oust Northvolt from EV battery venture

Volvo Cars is seeking to take over Northvolt's stake in their Swedish battery-making joint venture NOVO but will need a new partner to keep plans for ...
Motoring
3 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Iannone to race at Malaysian GP after four-year doping ban Motorsport
  2. Updated Audi Q8 range touches down in South Africa New Models
  3. Subaru expands dealer network in Cape Town and Namibia news
  4. South Africa moves forward in bid to host Formula One at Kyalami Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV at the Nissan Daring Africa 2024 Features

Latest Videos

Nissan Daring Africa 2024
Insurance fraud and murder suspects appear in court