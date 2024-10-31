news

Mpumalanga unveils ‘revolutionary’ road maintenance system

01 November 2024 - 09:24 By Motor News Reporter
Mpumalanga's new road maintenance management system includes a portal that enables the public to report potholes.
Image: Supplied

Mpumalanga’s department of public works, roads and transport has implemented a new road maintenance management system which it says revolutionises the management of road networks.

The new system has been set up in collaboration with Johannesburg-based consulting, engineering and infrastructure advisory practice Zutari.

“In terms of road network maintenance management, it is probably the most sophisticated digital solution being applied in SA at present,” said R Masia, the province’s acting chief director of transport infrastructure.

“Imagine a central system where all maintenance information is visible from one location, allowing assessment across the entire province down to individual cost centres and work teams.”

Chris von Holdt, Zutari’s director of asset management, said Mpumalanga’s road network is subjected to heavy loads and his company is assisting the department with training to ensure smart working and effective impact.

Thulasizwe Thomo, MEC of Mpumalanga’s department of public works, roads and transport, said the system will enable precise tracking, efficient task allocation, and comprehensive reporting.

The web-based system assists the department to manage maintenance activities by facilitating task planning, allocating tasks to teams, tracking work completion and generating reports.

The system includes 28 call centres and several hundred people working on maintenance, as well as a pothole logging portal accessible to the public to report issues encountered on the roads.

“It also covers executing the work and recording it, and incorporates features such as job card inspections on work done for approval. In addition, a mobile app specifically for supervisors working on-site has been developed to reduce paper use in favour of digitising the work process,” said Bheki Walter Shabangu, senior project manager of transport infrastructure roads planning.

