Unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund indicates price increases for all grades of fuel in November.
Commenting on the data, the Automobile Association (AA) said the numbers show South African motorists will have to budget more money for their fuel consumption.
According to the data, the prices of 93ULP and 95 ULP are expected to climb by 14c a litre and 25c/l, respectively, while the price of diesel is expected to increase by about 22c/l. Illuminating paraffin is expected to be 21c/l more expensive in November.
“The movement in international product prices increased sharply mid-month but slowed towards the end of the month, cushioning what would otherwise be an even wider under-recovery. The average rand to US dollar exchange rate is also adding an impactful but smaller margin to the expected increases,” said the AA.
Based on the numbers, a litre of 95ULP inland will climb from R21.05/l to R21.30/l, while the price of 93ULP inland will increase from R20.73/l to R20.87/l. The prices are still cheaper than those experienced at the beginning of the year.
“We again urge consumers to monitor their fuel use carefully and to budget according to the new fuel prices which come into effect on November 6. Ensuring vehicles are well maintained and in good mechanical condition, carefully planning routes and avoiding heavy traffic, if possible, are some ways in which motorists can ensure better fuel consumption,” the AA said.
Petrol and diesel prices set to rise in November, warns AA
Image: Freddy Mavunda
