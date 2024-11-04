Czech Republic joining Italy to fight carmakers’ CO2 fines

The Czech Republic will join Italy in seeking to prevent carmakers from facing heavy penalties from next year when tougher CO2 emission rules take effect in the EU, Czech transport minister Martin Kupka said on Sunday.
Kupka said carmakers will face problems meeting new targets due to falling demand for electric vehicles in Europe, adding the two countries had agreed on Friday to present their joint stance this week when EU leaders meet in Budapest.
Starting in 2025, the EU will lower a cap on average emissions from new vehicle sales to 94g/km from 116g/km. Exceeding that cap could lead to fines of €95 (about R1,805) per excess CO2g/km multiplied by the number of vehicles sold.
Carmakers face trouble adjusting their ranges to meet the targets, Kupka said.
"They cannot do it because interest in electric cars is falling in all of Europe," Kupka told a Sunday debate show on broadcaster CNN Prima News.
He said carmakers would lack money to finance research and development if they are forced to pay fines.
The Czech Republic is among a group of EU countries pushing back against the bloc's Green Deal to tackle climate change and curb pollution. The tougher limits next year are a step towards plans to ban sales of new combustion engine vehicles in 2035.
The car industry contributes around 9% of GDP in the Czech Republic, a country of 10.9-million which made 1.4-million cars in 2023, making it one of Europe's biggest per-capita producers.
Three carmakers operate in the country — Volkswagen's Skoda, Hyundai and Toyota.
