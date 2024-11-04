Transport minister Barbara Creecy reported on Sunday that the R15bn upgrade of Moloto Road is advancing, with improvements aimed at enhancing safety on the 138km stretch connecting Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is managing the upgrade, which includes road realignment, new barriers, expanded lanes, high-mast lighting and speed-calming traffic circles in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
During a recent site visit, Creecy said road engineering improvements must be paired with behavioural changes among drivers and pedestrians to reduce accidents. Despite enhancements to infrastructure, driver and pedestrian behaviour remain key factors in road safety, she said. Future measures include continuous surveillance through cameras and patrols to monitor driver conduct, with response vehicles deployed as needed.
Creecy said research from the Road Traffic Management Corporation attributes 73% of road accidents to behaviours such as speeding, distracted driving and alcohol use. With support from provincial authorities, Sanral aims to increase patrols, particularly during high-risk times, to improve safety on major routes.
Economic impact is also a priority for the Moloto Road project. Creecy said the road’s upgrade aligns with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s objectives for job creation and economic growth by supporting safe commutes and efficient goods transport.
Moloto Road upgrade on track to improve safety, spur economic growth
Driver and pedestrian behaviour key factors in road safety, says transport minister Barbara Creecy
Sanral to spend R50bn on road upgrades across the country
Sanral has allocated more than R4.5bn to the project to date, with 30% of contract value designated for subcontracting to small, medium, and micro-enterprises. The initiative aims to generate 12,500 jobs with opportunities for underrepresented groups, including women, youth, persons with disabilities and military veterans.
As the festive season approaches, Creecy urged motorists to prioritise safety by ensuring their vehicles are in good condition and by practicing responsible driving.
Sanral's "Road Safety One" campaign supports the message, urging all road users to make choices that put safety first.
