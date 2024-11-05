news

Tesla’s October China-made EV sales fall 5.3% year-on-year

05 November 2024 - 08:14 By Reuters
Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y, pictured, vehicles fell 22.7% from the month before.
Image: Supplied

US carmaker Tesla sold 68,280 China-made electric vehicles in October, down 5.3% from a year earlier, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Monday.

Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles fell 22.7% from the month before.

Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and plug-in hybrids, hit another monthly record, with a 66.2% year-on-year increase in passenger vehicle sales to 500,526 units last month.

Overseas shipments made up 6% of total sales, according to a BYD filing.

The US EV company's third-quarter earnings beat estimates after one-offs for layoffs in the quarter before and it posted the first annual gain in deliveries this year owing to sales promotions.

It outsold BYD in EV shipments last quarter, but was bested by the Chinese rival in revenue terms.

In late October, Tesla extended a zero-interest financing scheme it first introduced in China in July for some Model 3 and Model Y cars by another month to the end of November.

