news

BMW downplays fears over potential US tariffs as car stocks plunge

BMW, VW, Porsche, VW shares decline on tariff fears

06 November 2024 - 16:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
BMW's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, US, produces more than 1,500 vehicles a day, making it the company's biggest factory worldwide and a main exporter to markets including Germany, China and Britain.
BMW's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, US, produces more than 1,500 vehicles a day, making it the company's biggest factory worldwide and a main exporter to markets including Germany, China and Britain.
Image: Supplied

Potential import tariffs under the US presidency of Donald Trump may benefit BMW, its CEO said on Wednesday, even as shares in the German premium carmaker and its rivals fell due to concerns the sector would be hurt by escalating trade disputes.

Fears over import tariffs, which Trump has threatened on goods from the EU, caused shares in BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche to fall 4.6-6.4%, among the biggest decliners across Europe.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse, meanwhile, sought to allay fears after presenting bleak third-quarter results, pointing to the company's strong local footprint that includes its largest plant worldwide.

The US market accounted for 12.9% of the 3.1-million in German passenger car exports in 2023, making it the single-biggest export market for carmakers in Europe's biggest economy.

Goldman Sachs reckons if the US were to increase tariffs by 7.5-17.5%, "we see the largest headwind to EBIT at Volvo Cars, followed by Mercedes, Porsche, BMW and VW".

BMW's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, produces more than 1,500 vehicles a day, making it the company's biggest factory worldwide and a main exporter to markets including Germany, China and Britain.

BMW profit dives on back of weak China sales and brake issues

BMW on Wednesday reported a 61% drop in its third-quarter profit that missed analyst expectations because of slumping China sales and brake problems, ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Zipse, speaking to journalists after presenting third-quarter results, said BMW may even have "more of an advantage" if there were tariffs "because we have a very, very large footprint in the USA".

"In this respect, we shouldn't be too nervous about what might happen," Zipse said, adding BMW was present at 30 locations across 12 US states.

Two-thirds of BMW's vehicle sales in the US were produced in Spartanburg, he said, adding that BMW was committed to investing further in the site with its more than 11,000 employees.

In the first nine months of 2024, BMW's deliveries in the US were down 2.1% at 271,399 vehicles.

The Spartanburg plant alone produced 410,793 vehicles in 2023, of which more than half were exported to 120 countries, leaving ample room for BMW to sell more locally should tariffs be slapped on vehicle imports.

"There's some natural cover-up against possible tariffs," Zipse said.

READ MORE:

Tesla shares pop as Trump claims victory in 2024 US presidential race

Tesla shares surged 12% in premarket trading on Wednesday as Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the US presidential race.
Motoring
10 hours ago

Ferrari’s core profit rises despite shipment dip after software switch

Ferrari core earnings rose 7% in the third quarter despite a small and calculated dip in car shipments aimed at facilitating an internal software ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

BMW club praised for reprimanding former member for degrading petrol attendant

A male BMW driver swearing at a petrol attendant has sparked widespread outrage on social media.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First of 12 Bentley Speed Six Continuation Series cars delivered to US customer New Models
  2. Sauber rookie Bortoleto looks forward to racing his manager Alonso Motorsport
  3. BMW downplays fears over potential US tariffs as car stocks plunge news
  4. REVIEW | Citroën C3 Aircross cuts back on price – and safety Reviews
  5. Tesla shares pop as Trump claims victory in 2024 US presidential race news

Latest Videos

PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza confirms Betway Premiership champions to walk away ...
Professor condemns fake news imposters targeting industry peers