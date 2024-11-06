news

Tesla shares pop as Trump claims victory in 2024 US presidential race

06 November 2024 - 12:08 By Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has endorsed Donald Trump throughout the electoral campaign.
Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Tesla shares surged 12% in premarket trading on Wednesday as Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the US presidential race against Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris.

The electric-vehicle maker's billionaire CEO Elon Musk has been an outspoken Trump supporter this year and has endorsed the former president throughout the electoral campaign.

Musk has also promoted the former president on his X social media platform.

Trump has also said he would establish a government efficiency commission headed by Musk, if he wins.

“It's still unclear what would happen to subsidies for EVs, it's likely a more conciliatory policy will be incoming,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“He's likely to want to keep Elon Musk onside and if the promised government advisory role comes through, Musk will wield more influence.”

Tesla's Frankfurt-listed shares also rallied more than 14% on Wednesday.

Late last month, Musk said he expects Tesla vehicle sales to grow 20% to 30% next year.

Its US-listed shares were trading at $283 (R4,988.51) in premarket trading on Wednesday.

