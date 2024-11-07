news

Lamborghini revenue jumps 20% on high demand for all models

07 November 2024 - 08:31 By Reuters
Lamborghini, part of Germany's Volkswagen group, also posted a 9.8% jump in its operating profit (EBIT) to €678m (about R11,916,583,935).
Image: Supplied

Italian luxury sports car maker Lamborghini posted on Wednesday nine-months revenue that was up by 20% to €2.43bn (R45.7bn), driven by a solid order backlog and high demand for all models.

The firm delivered 8,411 cars in the first nine months of 2024, an 8.6% increase compared to the same period last year, when it topped 10,000 deliveries for the first time.

Lamborghini, part of Germany's Volkswagen group, also posted a 9.8% jump in its operating profit (EBIT) to €678m (R11.9bn).

CEO Stephan Winkelmann said the carmaker had been boosted by the introduction of three new models in past 18 months.

“Our third-quarter results further boost expectations of another record year, once again confirming our position among the most profitable brands in the luxury segment,” CFO Paolo Poma said in a statement.

