news

Stellantis, Infineon announce cooperation on architecture for next generation cars

08 November 2024 - 09:33 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Carmaker Stellantis and German chipmaker Infineon said on Thursday they would cooperate to further develop power architecture for the carmaker's next generation vehicles.
Carmaker Stellantis and German chipmaker Infineon said on Thursday they would cooperate to further develop power architecture for the carmaker's next generation vehicles.
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Carmaker Stellantis and German chipmaker Infineon said on Thursday they would cooperate to further develop power architecture for the carmaker's next generation vehicles.

The two companies said in a joint statement they signed supply and capacity agreements that will serve as a base for their cooperation.

These include Infineon's smart power switches, helping Stellantis become one of the first carmakers to implement intelligent power network management and silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors, supporting the standardisation of power modules and the improvement of EV's performance and efficiency.

Technology and software are increasingly key elements in vehicles as the industry moves towards electrification and interconnection, pushing carmakers to seek stable supplies of innovative tech components, including semiconductors.

Technology and software are increasingly key elements in vehicles as the industry moves towards electrification and interconnection, pushing carmakers to seek stable supplies of innovative tech components, including semiconductors.
Technology and software are increasingly key elements in vehicles as the industry moves towards electrification and interconnection, pushing carmakers to seek stable supplies of innovative tech components, including semiconductors.
Image: Supplied

"We are securing the supply of crucial semiconductor solutions required to continue our transition to an electrified future," said Stellantis chief purchasing and supplier quality officer Maxime Picat.

"Our semiconductors drive the decarbonisation and digitalisation of mobility. They increase the efficiency of cars and enable software-defined architectures," said Peter Schiefer, president of Infineon's automotive division.

A post-pandemic supply crunch, in particular a global shortage of semiconductors, severely slowed down automotive output in recent years, costing the industry millions of vehicles in terms of lost output.

Nissan plans to cut 9,000 jobs, slashes annual profit outlook

Nissan said it would slash 9,000 jobs and cut global production capacity by a fifth, while revising its annual profit outlook sharply lower as it ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Musk's ties to Trump will reverberate through Tesla

Billionaire Elon Musk stands to benefit greatly from his ties with US president-elect Donald Trump after the Tesla CEO became one of Trump's most ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Lamborghini revenue jumps 20% on high demand for all models

Italian luxury sports car maker Lamborghini posted on Wednesday nine-months revenue that was up by 20% to €2.43bn (R45.7bn), driven by a solid order ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bentley’s first EV is a luxury SUV set to debut in 2026 New Models
  2. Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa announces Dakar Rally line-up Motorsport
  3. Alpine boss Oakes has Red Bull as a reference point Motorsport
  4. Diary of a Cars Awards 2025 juror Features
  5. Rotary power makes a comeback in new Mazda sports car New Models

Latest Videos

“‘It’s not me,’ says TikToker after woman is forcefully stopped from ...
KwaZulu-Natal Presidential Imbizo in Umgababa