Ceer partners with Rimac for high-performance electric drive systems

Ceer, Saudi Arabia's first electric vehicle brand, has entered a partnership with Rimac Technology to supply electric drive systems for its upcoming flagship EVs.

Ceer is a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn).

The agreement was formalised at a signing event on October 17 in Croatia, attended by Rimac Technology CEO Mate Rimac and Ceer Motors CEO James DeLuca.

This partnership marks Rimac Technology’s expansion into large-scale projects, having previously focused on limited-volume, high-performance applications such as the Rimac Nevera, Pininfarina Battista, Aston Martin Valkyrie and Koenigsegg Regera.

Earlier this year, Rimac also announced a collaboration with BMW to supply high-voltage battery systems for passenger vehicles, alongside agreements with European carmakers for mid-to-large volume projects.