The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) has appointed a new Car of the Year (Coty) committee to oversee the 2025 Car of the Year competition, one of the country’s longest-running automotive awards.
Comprised of six members selected from the SAGMJ's jury pool, the committee includes representatives from a range of media outlets and will oversee the judging and voting processes to determine category winners.
Earlier this year, Thami Masemola, who also serves as SAGMJ vice-chairperson, was named the 2025 Coty chairperson. The full committee is:
- Thami Masemola (IN4RIDE, Radio 2000, Power 987);
- Lerato Matebese (Top Gear SA, Mail & Guardian);
- Melinda Ferguson (Daily Maverick, Cape Talk);
- Jason Woosey (IOL);
- Brenwin Naidu (Sowetan, TimesLIVE, Sunday Times); and
- Sibonelo Myeni (Imoto Media, Ukhozi FM).
Masemola expressed appreciation to his committee members, saying they are well-qualified to manage the competition. He also indicated updates regarding the 2025 Coty competition would be announced in the coming months.
The 2025 Coty competition will culminate in the announcement of a new Car of the Year, succeeding the current title-holder, the BMW 7 Series. With more than 50 new car models launched in South Africa in 2024, SAGMJ’s jury will soon begin the selection process to determine finalists. After the voting phase the jury will conduct test drives in March 2025 to decide the category winners.
SAGMJ chairperson Mabuyane Mabuza said she has confidence in the committee’s expertise and oversight for the 2025 competition.
2025 South African Car of the Year SAGMJ committee announced
Image: Supplied
