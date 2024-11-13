China battery giant CATL would build US plant if Trump allows it

CATL, the world's top battery maker, will consider building a US plant if president-elect Donald Trump opens the door to Chinese investment in the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain, the company's founder and chairman Robin Zeng told Reuters.
“Originally, when we wanted to invest in the US, the government said no,” the Chinese billionaire said in an interview last week. “For me, I’m open-minded.”
Chinese EV and battery makers have been shut out of the US market through a variety of protectionist trade measures supported by Democrats and Republicans including Trump, who launched a broader trade war with China during his first presidential term starting in 2017. China's EV and battery firms, which are heavily subsidised by its government, have been targeted with some of the steepest trade barriers due to competitive and national security concerns.
Chinese-made batteries do not qualify for consumer EV subsidies enacted during the Biden administration, which also moved to block any vehicle with Chinese connected car technology. Chinese EV imports are subject to a 100% tariff, an effective ban.
A Republican bill opposed by the Biden White House would go further, limiting EV purchase incentives for cars powered by Chinese battery technology licensed by American companies such as Ford and Tesla.
The trade barriers have blocked some of the world's leading battery and EV companies, including CATL and its largest battery competitor, BYD, which might otherwise help accelerate the US EV transition. Unlike CATL, BYD also makes electric cars and now rivals Tesla for the global EV sales lead.
Global EV sales rise 35% in October
Trump wants to prevent Chinese car imports but has said he remains open to Chinese carmakers building vehicles in the US. Trump told Reuters in an August interview: “We're going to give incentives and if China and other countries want to come here and sell the cars, they're going to build plants here, and they're going to hire our workers.”
Such comments have kept Zeng interested in a US expansion for CATL. “I hope in the future they are open to investments,” he said.
Zeng’s comments were the first made by a major Chinese supplier to US carmakers since Trump's victory in the November 5 election. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
CATL has restricted its presence in the US market to battery production licensing deals. Ford is opening a Michigan plant to build low-cost lithium-phosphate batteries under a licensing deal with CATL for its Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning pickup.
Tesla has a similar deal to licencee CATL technology for battery production in Nevada. That operation is expected to launch in 2025, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The timing of the launch has not been previously reported.
Zeng, who spoke to Reuters in Ningde, southeastern China, said the Tesla licensing deal would allow CEO Elon Musk to focus its capital investment on artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous vehicles.
CATL is a major supplier to Tesla for the EV maker’s Shanghai factory, Tesla’s largest and most profitable.
Zeng, who met Musk when he visited Beijing in April and has talked to him often, said he agreed with the Tesla founder’s view on the potential for AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology.
Trump names Elon Musk to lead government efficiency drive
Tesla’s self-driving tech relies solely on cameras and AI in hopes of building affordable autonomous vehicles that can sell in large volumes. Its competitors are mostly building more expensive vehicles with layers of redundant technology, for safety, and using them to operate taxi or delivery services.
“He's all in,” Zeng said of Musk's strategy. “I think it’s a good direction.”
Zeng said he told Musk directly his bet on a cylindrical battery, known as the 4680, “is going to fail and never be successful”.
“We had a big debate and I showed him,” Zeng said. “He was silent. He doesn't know how to make a battery. It's about electrochemistry. He's good for the chips, the software, the hardware, the mechanical things.”
Musk and Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
Zeng said he had also asked Musk about setting "unrealistic timelines" for the rollout of new vehicles or technologies at Tesla. He said Musk had told him he wanted to motivate and focus Tesla staffers and anything beyond a two-year time frame might as well be “infinity”.
“His problem is overpromising. I talked to him,” Zeng said. “Maybe something needs five years, but he says two years. I asked him why. He told me he wanted to push people.”
Musk last month promised to deploy fully autonomous versions of Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y next year in Texas and California and to release a two-seat “Cybercab” robotaxi, with no steering wheel or pedals, in 2026. The prediction prompted sceptisism from investors, who have heard Musk promise self-driving Teslas for about a decade.
Zeng did not refer to any particular unfulfilled promise by Musk, but said: “He probably himself thinks it needs five years, but if you believe him when he says two years, you will be in big trouble. The direction is right.”
