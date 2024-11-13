news

Global EV sales rise 35% in October

13 November 2024 - 09:24 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The European car sector is facing challenges including high production costs, managing the shift to EVs and an influx of lower-cost EVs from Chinese rivals.
The European car sector is facing challenges including high production costs, managing the shift to EVs and an influx of lower-cost EVs from Chinese rivals.
Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose 35% in October from the same month last year, with growth across all regions led by a 54% jump in sales in China, market research firm Rho Motion said on Wednesday.

European sales rose just 0.8%, but were up in annual terms for the second straight month and the research firm expects a good end to the year in the region, data manager Charles Lester told Reuters.

Why it's important

The European car sector is facing challenges including high production costs, managing the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) and an influx of lower-cost EVs from Chinese rivals.

Europe's biggest carmaker Volkswagen said in October it planned to shut at least three factories in Germany.

By the numbers

Sales of EVs — whether fully electric or plug-in hybrids — reached 1.72-million worldwide in October, Rho Motion data showed.

Sales in China hit a record high 1.2-million vehicles.

In the US and Canada, EV sales were up 11.4% to 0.16-million, while in Europe, they reached 0.26-million, up slightly on the year but down 14% from September.

In the rest of the world, sales increased 10.9%.

Key quotes

“The Chinese EV market shows no signs of slowing down as it enters the final two strong automotive sales months of the year,” Rho Motion said.

Lester said November and December tend to be seasonally strong months.

Carbon emission reduction goals set in the EU for next year could lead to price cuts as carmakers look to boost EV sales to meet targets and avoid fines, he added.

Context

China's passenger vehicle sales jumped 11.2% in October year-on-year, data from China Passenger Car Association showed last week, led by domestic champion BYD.

READ MORE:

2025 South African Car of the Year SAGMJ committee announced

The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists has appointed a new Car of the Year committee to oversee the 2025 Car of the Year competition.
Motoring
1 day ago

Ceer partners with Rimac for high-performance electric drive systems

Ceer, Saudi Arabia's first electric vehicle brand, has entered a partnership with Rimac Technology to supply electric drive systems for its upcoming ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Stellantis and Leapmotor scrap plan to make second EV model in Poland: sources

Stellantis and its Chinese partner Leapmotor have scrapped a plan to make a second electric vehicle model at the European carmaker's plant in Poland, ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tesla recalls over 2,400 Cybertrucks in sixth callback this year news
  2. REVIEW | Hyundai i20 N-Line delivers frugal driving fun Reviews
  3. These are the remaining wagons on sale in South Africa Features
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Toyota Hilux Raider 48V Reviews
  5. More affordable VW Golf variant confirmed for South Africa New Models

Latest Videos

Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira sentenced to 15 years in US jail | REUTERS
SAFA President Danny Jordaan appears in court over alleged fraud