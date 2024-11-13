news

Tesla recalls over 2,400 Cybertrucks in sixth callback this year

13 November 2024 - 13:36 By Reuters
Tesla said on Wednesday it was recalling 2,431 Cybertruck electric pickup trucks in the US as loss of drive power could increase the risk of a crash, in its sixth such move this year.
Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Last month the EV maker said it would recall more than 27,000 Cybertrucks in the US due to delayed rear-view camera images that could impair driver visibility and increase crash risks.

A fault in the drive inverter in Cybertrucks manufactured between November 6 2023 and July 30 this year could cause the part to stop producing torque when the driver uses the accelerator pedal, resulting in a loss of propulsion and increasing the risk of a collision, Tesla said in a report.

Tesla will replace the recalled drive inverter with one equipped with a functioning component, it said.

