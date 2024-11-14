South Korean carmaker Kia expects challenging market conditions in the near term due in part to governments' policies but will stick to its target of selling 1.6-million electric vehicles annually by 2030, a senior executive said.
“We're not pushing volume to market. Especially this year, the market is changing very rapidly and there are so many uncertainties,” Kevin Ahn, president and CEO of Kia Asia Pacific, said at an event in Taipei on Wednesday to showcase the carmaker's EV line-up.
“But our long term target is for 2030, 1.6-million EVs,” he said. “On the way there, there will be some chasms, there will be some difficulties, some volumes going down because of the market conditions and government policies.”
Kia is an affiliate of compatriot Hyundai.
Ahn declined to comment on the impact on the overall market from import tariffs of up to 45% imposed by the EU on Chinese-made EVs, or from the election of Donald Trump as US president.
“Recently the US has finished their election and there are big changes, expectations. So it's too early to discuss those kinds of issues,” Ahn said, adding Kia plans to assemble EVs at its plant in the US state of Georgia.
Carmakers are bracing for president-elect Trump to impose new tariffs on vehicles from Mexico and potentially from other countries and to reverse many existing EV-friendly policies.
Kia started making EVs in China this year and plans to make small EVs in Europe too, Ahn said.
Despite challenges Kia sticks to 1.6-million annual EV sales target by 2030
Image: Supplied
South Korean carmaker Kia expects challenging market conditions in the near term due in part to governments' policies but will stick to its target of selling 1.6-million electric vehicles annually by 2030, a senior executive said.
“We're not pushing volume to market. Especially this year, the market is changing very rapidly and there are so many uncertainties,” Kevin Ahn, president and CEO of Kia Asia Pacific, said at an event in Taipei on Wednesday to showcase the carmaker's EV line-up.
“But our long term target is for 2030, 1.6-million EVs,” he said. “On the way there, there will be some chasms, there will be some difficulties, some volumes going down because of the market conditions and government policies.”
Kia is an affiliate of compatriot Hyundai.
Ahn declined to comment on the impact on the overall market from import tariffs of up to 45% imposed by the EU on Chinese-made EVs, or from the election of Donald Trump as US president.
“Recently the US has finished their election and there are big changes, expectations. So it's too early to discuss those kinds of issues,” Ahn said, adding Kia plans to assemble EVs at its plant in the US state of Georgia.
Carmakers are bracing for president-elect Trump to impose new tariffs on vehicles from Mexico and potentially from other countries and to reverse many existing EV-friendly policies.
Kia started making EVs in China this year and plans to make small EVs in Europe too, Ahn said.
READ MORE
Tesla recalls over 2,400 Cybertrucks in sixth callback this year
China battery giant CATL would build US plant if Trump allows it
Global EV sales rise 35% in October
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos