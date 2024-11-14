news

Fiat Topolino scoops prestigious Autonis design award

14 November 2024 - 10:03 By Motoring Staff
Designed as an all-electric compact quadricycle for everyone, the Topolino promotes accessible and eco-friendly city travel.
Image: Supplied

The Fiat Topolino has won the “Best New Design 2024” title in the Minicars category at the Autonis Awards, as voted by readers of Germany's auto motor und sport magazine. 

Receiving 37.1% of the vote, the Topolino was recognised for its compact, electric design aimed at providing a sustainable option for urban transportation.

Engineered with young drivers in mind, the Topolino offers an alternative to traditional urban vehicles. It is a light electric quadricycle capable of reaching a top speed of 45km/h and, depending on the market, is accessible to new drivers as young as 14. 

With its name referencing the original Fiat 500 Topolino produced from 1936 to 1955, the tiny two-seater combines modern electric technology with a nod to Fiat’s history in affordable, compact vehicles.

As the Topolino is engineered for urban environments it features a tight turning radius and automatic transmission. The latter is meshed to a 6kW electric motor offering a driving range of up to 75km.

The lightweight 5.4kWh battery pack can recharge in about four hours on a standard household outlet.

