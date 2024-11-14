The Fiat Topolino has won the “Best New Design 2024” title in the Minicars category at the Autonis Awards, as voted by readers of Germany's auto motor und sport magazine.
Receiving 37.1% of the vote, the Topolino was recognised for its compact, electric design aimed at providing a sustainable option for urban transportation.
Engineered with young drivers in mind, the Topolino offers an alternative to traditional urban vehicles. It is a light electric quadricycle capable of reaching a top speed of 45km/h and, depending on the market, is accessible to new drivers as young as 14.
With its name referencing the original Fiat 500 Topolino produced from 1936 to 1955, the tiny two-seater combines modern electric technology with a nod to Fiat’s history in affordable, compact vehicles.
As the Topolino is engineered for urban environments it features a tight turning radius and automatic transmission. The latter is meshed to a 6kW electric motor offering a driving range of up to 75km.
The lightweight 5.4kWh battery pack can recharge in about four hours on a standard household outlet.
Fiat Topolino scoops prestigious Autonis design award
Image: Supplied
The Fiat Topolino has won the “Best New Design 2024” title in the Minicars category at the Autonis Awards, as voted by readers of Germany's auto motor und sport magazine.
Receiving 37.1% of the vote, the Topolino was recognised for its compact, electric design aimed at providing a sustainable option for urban transportation.
Engineered with young drivers in mind, the Topolino offers an alternative to traditional urban vehicles. It is a light electric quadricycle capable of reaching a top speed of 45km/h and, depending on the market, is accessible to new drivers as young as 14.
With its name referencing the original Fiat 500 Topolino produced from 1936 to 1955, the tiny two-seater combines modern electric technology with a nod to Fiat’s history in affordable, compact vehicles.
As the Topolino is engineered for urban environments it features a tight turning radius and automatic transmission. The latter is meshed to a 6kW electric motor offering a driving range of up to 75km.
The lightweight 5.4kWh battery pack can recharge in about four hours on a standard household outlet.
MORE:
Despite challenges Kia sticks to 1.6-million annual EV sales target by 2030
New York governor to relaunch Manhattan congestion charge plan
Tesla recalls over 2,400 Cybertrucks in sixth callback this year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos