New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday plans to announce the state plans to revive a congestion charge in Manhattan that she indefinitely put on hold in June, a source told Reuters.
New York City's congestion pricing programme, the first of its kind in the US, was initially to have charged a toll of $15 (about R274) during daytime hours for passenger vehicles driving in Manhattan south of 60th Street starting June 30.
Hochul plans to announce a revised programme is expected to have a base charge of $9 (R164) for passenger cars, the source said. The plan was reported earlier by media outlet Gothamist.
New York governor to relaunch Manhattan congestion charge plan
Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
