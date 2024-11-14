Estonian ride-hailing and food delivery start-up Bolt said on Thursday it had hit €2bn (R38.51bn) in annual revenue, as the European rival of US-based Uber grows its global presence and prepares to go public.
The company said its app had reached more than 50 countries and it is the No 1 operator in more than 20 of them, having widened its offering to ride-hailing, scooter and e-bike rental, food and grocery delivery and car sharing.
Its home country of Estonia is one of Europe's largest tech hubs, housing more than 1,450 start-ups, according to the government.
“I don't really agree that you cannot figure out how to do world class marketing or engineering from Europe,” Bolt's CE Markus Villig said in the statement.
Ride-hailing companies will be the best way for self-driving cars to come to market, he said, but added that companies are “years out before having a service that is commercially viable, cheaper than a human driver and one that meets regulatory requirements”.
Bolt was set up in 2013 and nine years later was valued at more than $8bn (R145.98bn), when it raised €628m (R12.09bn) from investors in January 2022.
Villig told Reuters last year the group would be ready for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2025.
Uber's Estonian rival Bolt hits annual revenue of €2bn as it prepares IPO
Image: Bolt
Estonian ride-hailing and food delivery start-up Bolt said on Thursday it had hit €2bn (R38.51bn) in annual revenue, as the European rival of US-based Uber grows its global presence and prepares to go public.
The company said its app had reached more than 50 countries and it is the No 1 operator in more than 20 of them, having widened its offering to ride-hailing, scooter and e-bike rental, food and grocery delivery and car sharing.
Its home country of Estonia is one of Europe's largest tech hubs, housing more than 1,450 start-ups, according to the government.
“I don't really agree that you cannot figure out how to do world class marketing or engineering from Europe,” Bolt's CE Markus Villig said in the statement.
Ride-hailing companies will be the best way for self-driving cars to come to market, he said, but added that companies are “years out before having a service that is commercially viable, cheaper than a human driver and one that meets regulatory requirements”.
Bolt was set up in 2013 and nine years later was valued at more than $8bn (R145.98bn), when it raised €628m (R12.09bn) from investors in January 2022.
Villig told Reuters last year the group would be ready for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2025.
READ MORE:
Trump could ease regulatory path for Musk’s robotaxi, but hurdles remain
Bugatti W16 Mistral sets hair-raising top speed world record
Fiat Topolino scoops prestigious Autonis design award
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos