Tesla shares rose more than 5% on Monday after Bloomberg News reported that president-elect Donald Trump's transition team was planning to set up federal regulations for autonomous vehicles.
The report comes days after Trump named the carmaker's CEO, Elon Musk, as a co-head of the incoming administration's government efficiency department.
Trump's team is looking for policy leaders for the transport department to develop a federal regulatory framework, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Last month, Musk criticised the state-by-state approval process, required for self-driving vehicles, as “incredibly painful”, weeks after unveiling a two-seat “Cybercab” robotaxi without a steering wheel and foot pedals, set to go into production in 2026.
“A unified federal regulation could streamline this (approval process), allowing Tesla to push forward more rapidly with FSD testing,” said Mamta Valechha, analyst at Quilter Cheviot.
However, the regulation is not the primary barrier holding Tesla back at the moment, it's the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistance software that is still not fully autonomous and requires driver supervision.
The FSD technology, which has been in development for more than four years, is also under a US auto safety body investigation, after four reported collisions involving Tesla vehicles equipped with the software, including a 2023 fatal crash.
Trump's victory has propelled the company past a $1-trillion (about R18-trillion) market valuation mark, with shares surging nearly 28% since November 5, as investors hope Musk's close ties to the White House would ease regulation for self-driving vehicles.
The steep climb has also pushed the stock's price-to-earning multiple, a common benchmark for valuing shares, well above carmakers such as Ford and General Motors, and even tech giants such as Apple and Nvidia.
Tesla bullish on report Trump's team planning federal self-driving vehicle regulations
Image: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Tesla shares rose more than 5% on Monday after Bloomberg News reported that president-elect Donald Trump's transition team was planning to set up federal regulations for autonomous vehicles.
The report comes days after Trump named the carmaker's CEO, Elon Musk, as a co-head of the incoming administration's government efficiency department.
Trump's team is looking for policy leaders for the transport department to develop a federal regulatory framework, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Last month, Musk criticised the state-by-state approval process, required for self-driving vehicles, as “incredibly painful”, weeks after unveiling a two-seat “Cybercab” robotaxi without a steering wheel and foot pedals, set to go into production in 2026.
“A unified federal regulation could streamline this (approval process), allowing Tesla to push forward more rapidly with FSD testing,” said Mamta Valechha, analyst at Quilter Cheviot.
However, the regulation is not the primary barrier holding Tesla back at the moment, it's the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistance software that is still not fully autonomous and requires driver supervision.
The FSD technology, which has been in development for more than four years, is also under a US auto safety body investigation, after four reported collisions involving Tesla vehicles equipped with the software, including a 2023 fatal crash.
Trump's victory has propelled the company past a $1-trillion (about R18-trillion) market valuation mark, with shares surging nearly 28% since November 5, as investors hope Musk's close ties to the White House would ease regulation for self-driving vehicles.
The steep climb has also pushed the stock's price-to-earning multiple, a common benchmark for valuing shares, well above carmakers such as Ford and General Motors, and even tech giants such as Apple and Nvidia.
READ MORE
EV companies, battery makers urge Trump not to kill vehicle tax credits
Xiaomi Q3 revenue soars 30.5% as sales of SU7 surge
GM laying off nearly 1,000 workers: source
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos