news

Last Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing going under the hammer

19 November 2024 - 09:13 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The last Mercedes-Benz 300 SL built is a concourse winner restored by a previous owner.
The last Mercedes-Benz 300 SL built is a concourse winner restored by a previous owner.
Image: Supplied

The last Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing produced by the company is going on auction at RM Sotheby’s. The model was produced between 1954 and 1957 as part of 1,400 examples built.

According to records, this particular car, chassis 7500079, was completed on May 15 1957. 

The last Gullwing began its life as a special order initially exhibited by Mercedes-Benz at the 1957 Poznan International Trade Fair before making its way to the US Mercedes-Benz distribution network on September 27 1957.

By the time number 7500079 was released from its exhibition duties, the Mercedes-Benz factory had churned out several examples of the succeeding 300 SL Roadster.

Accompanying factory data card copies show it was originally specified in Fire Engine Red (DB 534) in special order full Crème leather seats with English instrumentation, sealed beam headlamps, bumper covers and a set of the wider 15-inch Kronprinz wheels normally fitted to the 300 SL Roadster.

Accompanying factory data card copies show the car was originally specified in Fire Engine Red.
Accompanying factory data card copies show the car was originally specified in Fire Engine Red.
Image: Supplied

With only four recorded owners since new, the last Gullwing wears its factory-correct colour combination and retains its numbers-matching chassis, engine, body, gearbox and front axles.

Its rear axle, 7500024, is believed to be original as well, however the accompanying data card copies record its number as “324”.

The last Gullwing is offered after more than 25 years in the care of its latest private custodian. Beautifully restored by his own hand over several years, the car was invited to debut at the 2004 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, which marks the first time the model was allowed entry to the ultra-competitive and extremely exclusive event.

The judges and attendees fawned over 7500079 and awarded it third in class, a remarkable debut and testament to the quality of its restoration.

The auction takes place in Las Vegas, US on November 21 between 3pm and 6pm, US time.

It’s expected to fetch between $2.5m (R45.2m) and $3.5m (R63.3m).

READ MORE:

Tesla bullish on report Trump's team planning federal self-driving vehicle regulations

Tesla shares rose more than 5% on Monday after Bloomberg News reported that president-elect Donald Trump's transition team was planning to set up ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Technology puts brakes on motorist with R200k in unpaid traffic fines

There was nowhere to hide for a motorist who owes more than R200,000 in unpaid traffic fines when an in-vehicle camera triggered an alert behind his ...
News
1 day ago

GM laying off nearly 1,000 workers: source

General Motors is laying off nearly 1,000 workers worldwide, mostly in the US, as it looks to streamline operations, a source told Reuters on Friday.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Mitsubishi Triton local pricing and specs New Models
  2. Rare classic cars to headline Creative Rides’ December online auction news
  3. REVIEW | Family-size Ford Tourneo Custom is practical but pricey Reviews
  4. This 900kg, 447kW Chilean race car won the 2024 Hot Wheels Legends Tour news
  5. South Korea authorities launch probe after three die in Hyundai car test news

Latest Videos

Plastic waste chokes off power in eastern DR Congo | REUTERS
What does the US missile decision actually mean for Ukraine? | REUTERS