Last Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing going under the hammer
Image: Supplied
The last Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing produced by the company is going on auction at RM Sotheby’s. The model was produced between 1954 and 1957 as part of 1,400 examples built.
According to records, this particular car, chassis 7500079, was completed on May 15 1957.
The last Gullwing began its life as a special order initially exhibited by Mercedes-Benz at the 1957 Poznan International Trade Fair before making its way to the US Mercedes-Benz distribution network on September 27 1957.
By the time number 7500079 was released from its exhibition duties, the Mercedes-Benz factory had churned out several examples of the succeeding 300 SL Roadster.
Accompanying factory data card copies show it was originally specified in Fire Engine Red (DB 534) in special order full Crème leather seats with English instrumentation, sealed beam headlamps, bumper covers and a set of the wider 15-inch Kronprinz wheels normally fitted to the 300 SL Roadster.
Image: Supplied
With only four recorded owners since new, the last Gullwing wears its factory-correct colour combination and retains its numbers-matching chassis, engine, body, gearbox and front axles.
Its rear axle, 7500024, is believed to be original as well, however the accompanying data card copies record its number as “324”.
The last Gullwing is offered after more than 25 years in the care of its latest private custodian. Beautifully restored by his own hand over several years, the car was invited to debut at the 2004 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, which marks the first time the model was allowed entry to the ultra-competitive and extremely exclusive event.
The judges and attendees fawned over 7500079 and awarded it third in class, a remarkable debut and testament to the quality of its restoration.
The auction takes place in Las Vegas, US on November 21 between 3pm and 6pm, US time.
It’s expected to fetch between $2.5m (R45.2m) and $3.5m (R63.3m).
