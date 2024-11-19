A clutch of ultra-desirable classic cars, including a Ford Perana Capri, Ford Fairmont and two Mercedes-Benz Pagoda 280SL models, will be featured in Creative Rides’ upcoming online auction, running from December 2 to 4.
The auction follows a record-setting September sale where a 1971 Mercedes-Benz Pagoda 280SL sold for R3.5m, marking the highest price paid for this model at a South African auction. The two Pagoda models featuring in the December auction are a 1967 manual in white and a 1971 automatic in silver — both left-hand drive.
A 1972 Ford Fairmont GT and a Ford Perana Capri will also headline the auction. In September, a Fairmont GT sold for R1.175m, breaking its previous record of R925,000. The Perana Capri in this auction features a non-matching 5.0l Ford XR8 engine but includes its original spare engine and certificates of authenticity.
Other cars of interest in the auction include:
- a Jaguar E-Type V12 Series 3;
- a 1969 Alfa Romeo Stepnose with its original 1,300cc engine;
- a 1948 Cadillac convertible with red leather interior;
- two Lincoln Continentals from the late 1950s, including one used in the film From Dusk Till Dawn 2; and
- a Honda NSX in metallic orange, a model gaining interest among collectors.
The auction will feature more than 200 lots, encompassing vehicles, assorted automobilia, vintage arcade games, luxury watches and model cars. All bidding will be via the Creative Rides app, which is free to download. Registration is required to participate.
For more information and to register, visit www.creativerides.co.za.
Rare classic cars to headline Creative Rides’ December online auction
Image: Creative Rides
