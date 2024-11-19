A Chilean-built race car, La Liebre (The Hare), has been named the 2024 winner of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour. The vehicle will be added to the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends and transformed into a 1:64-scale die-cast model by the Hot Wheels design team.
The car was created by Giuseppe Casagrande and Maurizio Moschini, founders of Cars & Coffee Chile, an NPO established in 2013 to promote car culture in Chile.
Originally a 1968 Ford Falcon, the car underwent extensive modifications at Baufer Garage. It now features a tubular frame, roll cage and a custom fibreglass body optimised for aerodynamics. Weighing just over 900kg, the car is powered by a 447kW Chevrolet 350 engine paired with a Saenz 910 five-speed transmission. Should be pretty quick then.
“This year’s Hot Wheels Legends Tour brought out so many incredible builds, making it difficult to select just one. However, the mission behind the La Liebre built by Cars & Coffee Chile was emblematic of what the tour is about,” said Ted Wu, senior vice-president and global head of design, vehicles and building sets at Mattel.
“Not only is it an extremely impressive build but it was created to help grow the car community in Chile and inspire others to participate. That’s what makes this vehicle, and the team behind it, deserving of the win and entry into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends.”
For more information about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, click here.
This 900kg, 447kW Chilean race car won the 2024 Hot Wheels Legends Tour
Image: Supplied
