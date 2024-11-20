“Jaguar has its roots in originality,” says chief creative officer Gerry McGovern.
“Sir William Lyons, our founder, believed that ‘A Jaguar should be a copy of nothing’. Our vision for Jaguar today is informed by this philosophy. New Jaguar is a brand built around exuberant modernism. It is imaginative, bold and artistic at every touchpoint. It is unique and fearless.
“This is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved, but making it relevant for a contemporary audience. We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community.”
It is an exciting time of reinvention for the brand and we're keen to see what its first electric challenger brings to the table in terms of aesthetics, luxury and performance.
Jaguar presents new brand identity
Image: Supplied
Jaguar has pushed the reset button. As its current product portfolio winds down, a whole new one is gearing up to take the world stage from 2025.
What's more, the British carmaker is ditching the internal combustion engine in favour of 100% electric propulsion. Brave move. It's also aiming to target rivals higher up the automotive food chain with its sights set on marques such as Bentley and Italy's Maserati. According to reports this should see its vehicles starting from about $140,000 (R2.53m).
While we'll only get a glimpse of what the new all-electric Jaguars might look like with the reveal of the Design Vision Concept at Miami Art Week on December 2, the carmaker has in the interim unveiled its new wordmark consisting of both upper and lower case letters.
This is accompanied by an all-new “leaper” design — sleeker and more athletic than it has ever appeared before — and a rather fetching monogram relief incorporating the letter J. The latter will no doubt be used to grace the front end of the marque's future models.
“Jaguar has its roots in originality,” says chief creative officer Gerry McGovern.
“Sir William Lyons, our founder, believed that ‘A Jaguar should be a copy of nothing’. Our vision for Jaguar today is informed by this philosophy. New Jaguar is a brand built around exuberant modernism. It is imaginative, bold and artistic at every touchpoint. It is unique and fearless.
“This is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved, but making it relevant for a contemporary audience. We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community.”
It is an exciting time of reinvention for the brand and we're keen to see what its first electric challenger brings to the table in terms of aesthetics, luxury and performance.
READ MORE:
Porsche 911 Dakar bows out with Sonderwunsch special edition
Mini Convertible production begins at Oxford, UK, plant
This 900kg, 447kW Chilean race car won the 2024 Hot Wheels Legends Tour
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos