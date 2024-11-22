Nissan will cut or transfer about 1,000 jobs in Thailand as it shrinks production in Southeast Asia, part of its recently announced global workforce reduction plan, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Nissan plans to partially stop production at its Thailand Plant No 1, one of two car assembly plants in the country, and consolidate the operations into Plant No 2 by September next year, according to the sources, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak on the matter.
A Nissan spokesperson declined to comment on the job cuts but said the partial consolidation of the plants were underway to upgrade equipment and no plant will be closed there.
"The Plant No 1 continues to operate as our major production site in Thailand," the spokesperson said.
The struggling Japanese carmaker earlier this month announced a plan to cut 9,000 jobs worldwide after posting worse than expected half-year earnings. In the US, about 6% of staff there are leaving Nissan by the end of this year after accepting early retirement packages.
The two Thailand plants are in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok. At maximum, Plant 1 had production capacity of about 220,000 units, while Plant 2 had capacity of 150,000 units, making Thailand the biggest Southeast Asian production hub for the company.
Nissan's sales in Thailand dropped 30% to about 14,000 units in the past financial year ended in March. While Japanese carmakers, including Toyota and Honda, have dominated the Thailand market for years, Chinese makers such as BYD and SAIC were emerging fast with electric vehicle options.
The two Thailand plants have also produced export-bound SUV models such as Kicks for other Southeast Asian nations, and Terra for the Middle East and African markets.
Nissan to cut or transfer about 1,000 jobs in Thailand: sources
Image: Supplied
Nissan will cut or transfer about 1,000 jobs in Thailand as it shrinks production in Southeast Asia, part of its recently announced global workforce reduction plan, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Nissan plans to partially stop production at its Thailand Plant No 1, one of two car assembly plants in the country, and consolidate the operations into Plant No 2 by September next year, according to the sources, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak on the matter.
A Nissan spokesperson declined to comment on the job cuts but said the partial consolidation of the plants were underway to upgrade equipment and no plant will be closed there.
"The Plant No 1 continues to operate as our major production site in Thailand," the spokesperson said.
The struggling Japanese carmaker earlier this month announced a plan to cut 9,000 jobs worldwide after posting worse than expected half-year earnings. In the US, about 6% of staff there are leaving Nissan by the end of this year after accepting early retirement packages.
The two Thailand plants are in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok. At maximum, Plant 1 had production capacity of about 220,000 units, while Plant 2 had capacity of 150,000 units, making Thailand the biggest Southeast Asian production hub for the company.
Nissan's sales in Thailand dropped 30% to about 14,000 units in the past financial year ended in March. While Japanese carmakers, including Toyota and Honda, have dominated the Thailand market for years, Chinese makers such as BYD and SAIC were emerging fast with electric vehicle options.
The two Thailand plants have also produced export-bound SUV models such as Kicks for other Southeast Asian nations, and Terra for the Middle East and African markets.
Ford to cut European jobs as EV shift, Chinese rivals take toll
VW union proposes €1.5bn of cuts, but no plant closures
Stellantis again pauses Italy plants as minister wants new investments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos