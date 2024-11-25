Car crime is down but thieves adopt a worrying new tactic

While crime remained rife in South Africa, vehicle theft and hijacking decreased significantly in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.
Releasing the SAPS crime statistics for July to September, police minister Senzo Mchunu on Monday reported that vehicle theft had reduced nationally by 10.3% from 9,586 to 8,597. Incidents of car theft were down in all provinces except for Limpopo (up 2.4%) and North West (up 7.4%). The biggest reduction was in Gauteng with an 11.9% drop from 5,106 to 4,497 but it remained the province with the highest incidence of car theft followed by KwaZulu-Natal which reduced 9.1% from 1,624 to 1,477 compared to July-September 2023. The Western Cape recorded the third highest rate but decreased 16.3% from 1,323 to 1,108.
Over the same period, carjacking reduced 9.4% from 6,009 to 5,447 incidents nationally, with Mpumalanga the province with the biggest decrease at 21.4% followed by KwaZulu-Natal which was 16% down. Gauteng remained the carjacking capital but reduced 8.4% from 2,984 to 2,733 incidents.
The SAPS reported that the most hijacked types of vehicles during July-September 2024 were sedans, hatchbacks and coupés with 2,501 units, followed by bakkies/panel vans (1,830), SUVs/station wagons (385), mini buses (337) and motorcycles (265).
A new modus operandi sees criminals targeting vehicles at local car washes. According to Fidelity Services Group, criminals continue to find new ways to commit vehicle theft, focusing on areas of vulnerability to strike. In recent incidents suspects have posed as vehicle owners to deceive car wash attendants.
“After arriving at a car wash, unsuspecting customers often leave their cars — and keys — behind to shop or run errands. Taking advantage of this, criminals claim the vehicle as their own, enter it and drive away,” said Charnel Hattingh, marketing & communications head at Fidelity ADT.
She urged motorists to avoid leaving keys in the ignition or accessible when leaving their car at a car wash, shopping mall, school or any public place.
“Double-check that your vehicle is securely locked when leaving it, even for a brief moment. Remain vigilant of suspicious individuals and report any unusual behaviour to mall or local security,” she added.
Car crime is down but thieves adopt a worrying new tactic
Image: Supplied
