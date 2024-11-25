Brussels and Beijing are nearing a solution over tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports into the bloc, the chair of the trade committee of the European Parliament told a German broadcaster.
"We are close to an agreement. China could commit to offering e-cars in the EU at a minimum price," Bernd Lange told n-tv, without elaborating.
"This would eliminate the distortion of competition through unfair subsidies, which is why the tariffs were originally introduced."
The European Commission was not immediately available for comment.
The EU last month decided to increase tariffs on Chinese-built electric vehicles to as much as 45.3% in its highest-profile trade investigation, a move that has divided Europe and triggered retaliation from Beijing.
The tariffs, which became effective on October 30, were imposed to counter what it said are unfair subsidies, including preferential financing and grants as well as land, batteries and raw materials at below market prices.
Despite the tariffs coming into force, both sides have continued negotiations to find a solution, fuelling hopes primarily among German carmakers, which heavily depend on the Chinese market, that a trade dispute can be averted.
China's Chamber of Commerce to the EU at the time said it was profoundly disappointed by the "protectionist" and "arbitrary" EU measure.
EU, China close to agreement over EV import tariffs, leading MEP says
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
