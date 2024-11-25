news

Hyundai to recall more than 42,000 vehicles over improperly routed wiring

25 November 2024 - 09:33 By Reuters
South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor is recalling about 42,465 vehicles in the US due to improperly routed wiring that may increase the risk of a crash, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Saturday.
Image: John Keeble/Getty Images

The recall includes certain 2025 Tucson and Santa Cruz vehicles.

The US auto safety regulator said a vehicle transmission that could move out of "Park" mode without the driver pressing the brake pedal could cause the vehicle to roll away, raising the risk of a crash.

On Friday, the carmaker also recalled more than 145,000 electric vehicles in the US due to a loss of drive power.

