Land Rover has announced its Defender model will serve as the official car partner for the Dakar Rally from 2025 to 2028. The agreement includes the provision of a fleet of Defender vehicles to support the event, beginning with the 2025 edition of the rally, scheduled from January 3 to 17.
"Adventure is in the very DNA of the Defender brand so we are inspired to partner with Dakarm the ultimate motorsport adventure, where competitors truly embrace the impossible," said Defender MD Mark Cameron
As part of the partnership, Land Rover confirmed Defenders will be used by rally officials and VIP media during the competition. Additionally, six specialised Defender models will assist the Dakar organisation by scouting and testing routes for future events.
Land Rover has also confirmed plans to enter a factory-supported Defender team in the rally starting in 2026. Further details about the competition programme will be shared during the 2025 Dakar Rally.
"Anyone who loves motorsport will have a passion for Dakar," said JLR Motorsport MD James Barclay
"It’s the Everest of motorsport and an event where success is dependent as much on human determination in the toughest of conditions as it is the ultimate test for vehicle and engineering capability. Bringing the world's most capable and iconic 4x4 to the world's most iconic rally raid is a perfect fit."
The 2025 Dakar Rally will mark the 47th edition of the event and the sixth hosted in Saudi Arabia. The route will cover challenging terrain from Bisha to Shubaytah, including a three-day segment through the Empty Quarter desert, where the rally will conclude.
Land Rover Defender named official car partner of Dakar 2025, will enter from 2026
Image: Supplied
Land Rover has announced its Defender model will serve as the official car partner for the Dakar Rally from 2025 to 2028. The agreement includes the provision of a fleet of Defender vehicles to support the event, beginning with the 2025 edition of the rally, scheduled from January 3 to 17.
"Adventure is in the very DNA of the Defender brand so we are inspired to partner with Dakarm the ultimate motorsport adventure, where competitors truly embrace the impossible," said Defender MD Mark Cameron
As part of the partnership, Land Rover confirmed Defenders will be used by rally officials and VIP media during the competition. Additionally, six specialised Defender models will assist the Dakar organisation by scouting and testing routes for future events.
Land Rover has also confirmed plans to enter a factory-supported Defender team in the rally starting in 2026. Further details about the competition programme will be shared during the 2025 Dakar Rally.
"Anyone who loves motorsport will have a passion for Dakar," said JLR Motorsport MD James Barclay
"It’s the Everest of motorsport and an event where success is dependent as much on human determination in the toughest of conditions as it is the ultimate test for vehicle and engineering capability. Bringing the world's most capable and iconic 4x4 to the world's most iconic rally raid is a perfect fit."
The 2025 Dakar Rally will mark the 47th edition of the event and the sixth hosted in Saudi Arabia. The route will cover challenging terrain from Bisha to Shubaytah, including a three-day segment through the Empty Quarter desert, where the rally will conclude.
Ford Ranger 6x4 conversion tackles extreme loads
Facelifted Hyundai Creta arrives with classy matte paint option
Northvolt crisis may be make or break for Europe’s EV battery ambitions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos