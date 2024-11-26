news

Nissan seeks investor to replace some of Renault’s equity holding: FT

26 November 2024 - 08:38 By Reuters
Nissan this month issued a profit warning and announced plans to cut 9,000 jobs globally, hit particularly by weak sales in the US and China, its two biggest markets.
Image: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nissan is looking for a long-term investor, such as a bank or insurance group, to help it replace some of Renault's diluted stakeholding, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Nissan, Japan's third-largest carmaker by vehicle sales, has not ruled out having second-ranked Honda buy some of its shares, the paper said, citing two unidentified people with knowledge of the talks.

Asked about the FT report, Nissan said it would not comment on "articles based on speculation".

