Nissan is looking for a long-term investor, such as a bank or insurance group, to help it replace some of Renault's diluted stakeholding, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Nissan, Japan's third-largest carmaker by vehicle sales, has not ruled out having second-ranked Honda buy some of its shares, the paper said, citing two unidentified people with knowledge of the talks.
Nissan this month issued a profit warning and announced plans to cut 9,000 jobs globally, hit particularly by weak sales in the US and China, its two biggest markets.
Asked about the FT report, Nissan said it would not comment on "articles based on speculation".
Nissan seeks investor to replace some of Renault’s equity holding: FT
Image: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Nissan is looking for a long-term investor, such as a bank or insurance group, to help it replace some of Renault's diluted stakeholding, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Nissan, Japan's third-largest carmaker by vehicle sales, has not ruled out having second-ranked Honda buy some of its shares, the paper said, citing two unidentified people with knowledge of the talks.
Nissan this month issued a profit warning and announced plans to cut 9,000 jobs globally, hit particularly by weak sales in the US and China, its two biggest markets.
Asked about the FT report, Nissan said it would not comment on "articles based on speculation".
Land Rover Defender named official car partner of Dakar 2025, will enter from 2026
Hyundai to recall more than 42,000 vehicles over improperly routed wiring
Northvolt crisis may be make or break for Europe’s EV battery ambitions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos