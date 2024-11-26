US rejects bid to rethink automatic emergency braking rules

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it will not reconsider a landmark rule finalised in April requiring nearly all new cars and trucks to have advanced automatic emergency braking systems by 2029.
The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing General Motors, Toyota, VW and other carmakers, said the requirement that all cars and trucks must be able to stop and avoid striking vehicles in front of them at up to 100km/h is "practically impossible with available technology" and asked the agency to reconsider it.
The NHTSA on Monday rejected the request but said it was clarifying some technical requirements and correcting an error in the test scenario for an obstructed pedestrian crossing the road.
The new safety rule is one of the most far-reaching US auto safety regulations in recent years. The NHTSA said in April the rule will save at least 360 lives annually and prevent at least 24,000 injuries as traffic deaths spiked after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Alliance CEO John Bozzella called the decision "wrong on the merits. Wrong on the science. Really a disastrous decision by the nation’s top traffic safety regulator that will endlessly – and unnecessarily – frustrate drivers; will make vehicles more expensive and at the end of the day won’t really improve driver or pedestrian safety".
Bozzella wrote to president-elect Donald Trump urging him to reconsider the regulation.
Congress directed the NHTSA in the 2021 infrastructure law to establish minimum performance standards for automatic emergency braking systems, which use sensors such as cameras and radar to detect when a vehicle is close to crashing and automatically applies brakes if the driver has not done so.
In 2016, 20 carmakers voluntarily agreed to make automatic emergency braking standard on nearly all US vehicles by 202, and by December all 20 had equipped at least 95% of vehicles with AEB, but critics said there is no way to ensure effectiveness without government regulations.
The NHTSA in March 2023 proposed requiring vehicles comply in three years, but carmakers are getting five years.
