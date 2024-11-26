WeBuyCars has announced a range of promotions for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering in-store discounts and online auctions aimed at cash-savvy car buyers.
In-store discounts
On November 29, customers visiting any of WeBuyCars' 17 branches nationwide will have the opportunity to receive discounts on vehicle purchases. Discounts will be determined through a casion-style “roll the dice” mechanism, with results displayed on big screens positioned in-store. More than 10,000 used vehicles are included in this promotion.
Customers who arrive dressed in black-tie will have their discounts doubled, with maximum potential savings of R50,000. The promotion continues until Saturday, subject to vehicle availability. Branch hours on Friday will be extended to 9am to 7pm.
Black Friday auction
WeBuyCars will also host a Black Friday Online Auction on Friday, featuring 50 vehicles with starting bids as low as R1. The auction has no reserve prices for select models. One of the highlighted vehicles is a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor, which offers a range of 568km and a claimed 0—100km/h acceleration time of 4.2 seconds.
WeBuyCars offers big Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts
Image: Supplied
WeBuyCars has announced a range of promotions for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering in-store discounts and online auctions aimed at cash-savvy car buyers.
In-store discounts
On November 29, customers visiting any of WeBuyCars' 17 branches nationwide will have the opportunity to receive discounts on vehicle purchases. Discounts will be determined through a casion-style “roll the dice” mechanism, with results displayed on big screens positioned in-store. More than 10,000 used vehicles are included in this promotion.
Customers who arrive dressed in black-tie will have their discounts doubled, with maximum potential savings of R50,000. The promotion continues until Saturday, subject to vehicle availability. Branch hours on Friday will be extended to 9am to 7pm.
Black Friday auction
WeBuyCars will also host a Black Friday Online Auction on Friday, featuring 50 vehicles with starting bids as low as R1. The auction has no reserve prices for select models. One of the highlighted vehicles is a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor, which offers a range of 568km and a claimed 0—100km/h acceleration time of 4.2 seconds.
WeBuyCars moves focus to trucks and vans
Additional vehicles with reduced starting bids will also be available. The auction runs from 8am to 3pm and vehicle listings will be available for preview on the WeBuyCars website from Wednesday.
Cyber Monday auction
A Cyber Monday Promotion Auction will follow, running online from December 1 to 2. Details about participating vehicles will be shared closer to the event.
“With consumers feeling financial pressure, we’re adding excitement to the car-buying experience this Black Friday,” said WeBuyCars chief marketing officer Rikus Blomerus.
“It’s our way of showing commitment to our customers and making dreams come true.”
Visit the WeBuyCars website for more information.
READ MORE:
Car crime is down but thieves adopt a worrying new tactic
More than 600,000 vehicle licence discs to expire by end of November
Tap and go payments rolled out on N3 and N4 tollways
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos