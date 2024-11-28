news

More EU countries want to fight carmakers' CO2 fines

Car manufacturers are worried they will be unable to meet stringent CO2 requirements due to the slowing uptake of electric vehicles

28 November 2024 - 08:57 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
EU's tougher C02 limits next year are a step towards banning combustion-engine vehicles in 2035.
EU's tougher C02 limits next year are a step towards banning combustion-engine vehicles in 2035.
Image: Reuters

Austria, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania and Slovakia joined the Czech Republic and Italy in seeking to prevent automakers from facing heavy penalties starting next year, a document published on the Austrian parliament website showed.

Starting in 2025, the EU will lower a cap on average emissions from new vehicle sales to 94 grams/km from 116g/km. Exceeding that cap could lead to fines of 95 (R1,800) per excess carbon dioxide g/km multiplied by the number of vehicles sold.

“The current targets for passenger cars, set to be enforced by 2025, risk imposing fines on manufacturers who are unable to meet these stringent requirements due to the slowing uptake of battery electric vehicles,” the joint proposal reads.

“Such penalties would severely limit the ability of industry to reinvest in innovation and development, thus harming Europe’s competitiveness on the global stage.”

Some of those countries are also pushing back against the bloc's so-called Green Deal to tackle climate change and curb pollution. The tougher limits next year are a step towards plans to ban sales of new combustion-engine vehicles in 2035.

The auto industry is an important part of central European economies, contributing about 9% of GDP in the Czech Republic.

READ MORE

How much can a hybrid vehicle really save you on fuel?

South African motorists are grappling with rising fuel costs, prompting a growing interest in new energy vehicles (NEVs).
Motoring
1 week ago

Global EV sales rise 35% in October

Global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose 35% in October from the same month last year, with growth across all regions led by a ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Is it worthwhile owning an electric car in South Africa?

Life was simpler when you had a choice of a diesel or petrol car with an internal combustion engine.
Motoring
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mick Schumacher leaves Mercedes F1 reserve role Motorsport
  2. Special edition Toyota GR Supra A90 bumps up power to 320kW New Models
  3. Kyalami to host racing and music festival this weekend Motorsport
  4. Updated Jeep Wrangler arrives in South Africa with new turbo engine New Models
  5. More EU countries want to fight carmakers' CO2 fines news

Latest Videos

Dep. Pres. Paul Mashatile keynote address at 2nd annual Cape Town Conversation ...
SPOTLIGHT | Audience favourites Maui and Moana reunite for a bigger adventure ...