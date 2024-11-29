Gauteng launches ‘Adopt a Robot’ campaign to fight vandalism

To fight the problem, the department is establishing a centralised issue management system.
Image: Gallo images
More than 100 foot patrollers supported by drones will safeguard traffic lights from theft and vandalism in Johannesburg as part of a new “Adopt a Robot” campaign announced by the Gauteng roads and transport department.
The department launched the initiative this week to address the numerous non-operating traffic lights around Johannesburg. One of the biggest issues was easy access to the traffic control box which is often broken into by criminals to steal equipment, DA ward 94 councillor David Foley recently told TimesLIVE.
At the launch of the “Adopt a Robot” campaign this week, roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the department manages more than 400 traffic signals at intersections and the prevalence of vandalism, theft and power outages had resulted in the malfunction of several traffic signals, giving rise to severe traffic congestion and road accidents.
She said about R30m had been disbursed in the first year of the three-year contract to repair or replace the signals, but the money had “gone down the drain” as cables were stolen a few hours after traffic signals were repaired, by thieves who steal copper cables to sell on the black market.
