news

Gauteng launches ‘Adopt a Robot’ campaign to fight vandalism

The province will use foot patrollers and drones to monitor traffic lights

29 November 2024 - 12:08
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In the last year, criminals caused more than R30m damage to traffic lights in Gauteng.
In the last year, criminals caused more than R30m damage to traffic lights in Gauteng.
Image: Gallo images

More than 100 foot patrollers supported by drones will safeguard traffic lights from theft and vandalism in Johannesburg as part of a new “Adopt a Robot” campaign announced by the Gauteng roads and transport department.

The department launched the initiative this week to address the numerous non-operating traffic lights around Johannesburg. One of the biggest issues was easy access to the traffic control box which is often broken into by criminals to steal equipment, DA ward 94 councillor David Foley recently told TimesLIVE.

At the launch of the “Adopt a Robot” campaign this week, roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the department manages more than 400 traffic signals at intersections and the prevalence of vandalism, theft and power outages had resulted in the malfunction of several traffic signals, giving rise to severe traffic congestion and road accidents.

She said about R30m had been disbursed in the first year of the three-year contract to repair or replace the signals, but the money had “gone down the drain” as cables were stolen a few hours after traffic signals were repaired, by thieves who steal copper cables to sell on the black market.

Joburg road safety summit seeks to fix SA’s road carnage

Summit comes two weeks before the start of the holiday season with heightened traffic volumes and accident rates
Motoring
2 days ago

To fight the problem, the department is establishing a centralised issue management system.

“We are on the cusp of announcing a partnership with various businesses and residential forums/associations aimed at tackling the issue of theft and vandalism. A total of 16 MOUs have been signed,” said Diale-Tlabela.

With the foot patrollers, the department, in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, will undertake research on alternative technologies such as drones to prevent theft and vandalism of traffic signals. The department will procure new service providers over a 36-month cycle for repairs, technological upgrades and maintenance of provincial traffic signals, she said.

To minimise dependence on external service providers, the department has identified 203 candidates appointed under the national youth service programme with maths and science qualifications.

“These candidates will undergo training to form the core of an in-house maintenance team dedicated to addressing traffic signal-related issues and it is anticipated that this unit will be operational by the beginning of the 2025/2026 financial year.”

Diale-Tlabela asked road users who witness theft or vandalism of traffic signals to report it on 10111.

READ MORE:

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya slams attempted transformer theft

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has voiced her outrage after the recent attempted theft of transformers from the Laudium substation.
Politics
1 day ago

More money allocated as e-toll debt bites into strained Gauteng finances

The Gauteng e-toll debt of R20bn inclusive of interest is a substantial bite into the already stretched and limited provincial resources, says ...
Politics
3 days ago

More than 600,000 vehicle licence discs to expire by end of November

According to the National Traffic Information System, (Natis), 624,333 vehicle licence discs will expire at the end of November.
Motoring
1 week ago

‘This road is dangerous’ to live on

Residents in Roodepoort street complain cars frequently crash into their walls, almost killing their children..
News
1 week ago

More than 20 traffic lights out of service at busiest Joburg intersections

About 20 of the busiest intersections in Johannesburg have non-operating or dysfunctional traffic lights, with some out for years.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Norris on pole for Qatar GP sprint Motorsport
  2. Leclerc leads Norris in sole Qatar GP practice Motorsport
  3. Gauteng launches ‘Adopt a Robot’ campaign to fight vandalism news
  4. Audi's deal with Qatar deepens F1's Gulf ties Motorsport
  5. LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Does our Ford Territory beat the bends? Reviews

Latest Videos

Ethnic strife frustrates peace efforts in India's Manipur | REUTERS
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma