France will sharply reduce subsidies for electric car purchases in the coming days, with a new scale ranging from €2,000 to €4,000 (R38,267 to R76,535) based on income, down from the previous range of €4,000 to €7,000 (R76,535 to R133,937), a government source said on Thursday.
The move is part of broader efforts to rein in public spending and plug a massive hole in the state budget. It adds to carmakers' headaches as they are struggle with sluggish electric vehicle demand.
"The government remains firmly committed to the electrification of light vehicles, but the budgetary context is extremely constrained," the government official told reporters.
The government also targets total public aid for vehicle electrification of around €1bn (R18,169,760,100) in 2025, down from slightly over €1.5bn (R27,254,640,150) this year.
Roughly 70% of the new amount will go towards purchase bonuses, with the remainder supporting commercial vehicles and funding the social leasing plan for low-income households.
France slashes EV subsidies amid budget crunch
Image: Matt Cardy/Getty Images
