news

No festive cheer expected at the pumps in December, warns AA

02 December 2024 - 12:34 By Motoring Reporter and AASA
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The mixed outlook for fuel prices can be attributed to fluctuations in the international product prices of unleaded fuel since mid-November. File photo.
The mixed outlook for fuel prices can be attributed to fluctuations in the international product prices of unleaded fuel since mid-November. File photo.
Image: JOHNNY ONVERWACHT/GALLO IMAGES

While baseline unaudited figures from the Central Energy Fund for fuel prices in December are indicating a decrease of around 7c a litre for  ULP93 and a slight increase of 3c/l for ULP95, adjustments to industry margins could see prices of both fuels increase.

The Automobile Association (AA) said while motorists’ plans will be dampened by increases, they are unlikely to result in large-scale changes to holiday travel plans of those embarking on long year-end journeys.

The Regulatory Accounting System (RAS), the guidelines for the fuel industry that determine margins for petrol at wholesale, retail and secondary storage, and distribution levels, could offset any gains and add to under-recoveries for petrol prices.

The full impact of the inclusion of the RAS adjustments will only be known when the department of mineral resources and energy makes the official fuel price adjustments on Wednesday.

“It’s probable the annual margin adjustments could also have a negative impact on the expected increase of around 48c/l for diesel. The expected increase of around 43c/l for illuminating paraffin will also not come as good news for users of this fuel in December,” said the AA.

Transport minister urges road users to change behaviour to end carnage on roads this festive season

Behind every statistic is a story of a life lost, a family left grieving or often a person having to deal with life-changing injuries, Creecy said.
News
1 day ago

Apart from the margin adjustments, the mixed outlook for fuel prices can be attributed to fluctuations in the international product prices of unleaded fuel since mid-November.

Additionally, the depreciation of the rand against the US dollar at the beginning of the month has added to the under-recovery (increase) of fuel prices. 

The AA emphasised the increases in diesel prices will have negative consequences for all consumers as higher input costs will likely lead to increased prices at stores.

“We urge consumers to monitor their fuel use closely and to budget according to the new fuel prices, which will take effect at midnight on December 3.

“Ensuring vehicles are well-maintained, carefully planning routes and avoiding heavy traffic whenever possible are some strategies motorists can use to improve fuel consumption.”

READ MORE:

Tunnel dug under bridge forces closure of busy road in Cape Town

Urban mobility MMC councillor Rob Quintas confirmed the closure of Jakes Gerwel Drive at Viking Road, in the direction of the N2, on Sunday.
News
3 hours ago

Gauteng launches ‘Adopt a Robot’ campaign to fight vandalism

The province will use foot patrollers and drones to monitor traffic lights
Motoring
3 days ago

South Africa's first solar EV charging station opens in North West

Wolmaransstad premises offer six off-grid DC fast charging and two AC points.
Motoring
3 days ago

Price of petrol set to dip in December, diesel to rise

South African motorists can expect a mixed bag of fuel price adjustments in December.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No festive cheer expected at the pumps in December, warns AA news
  2. Nine VW plants across Germany on strike as labour battle escalates news
  3. Tunnel dug under bridge forces closure of busy road in Cape Town South Africa
  4. VW India unit faces $1.4bn tax evasion notice news
  5. Jack Doohan to replace Ocon in Abu Dhabi finale Motorsport

Latest Videos

Namibia votes for president in most competitive election in decades | REUTERS
Israel says it killed Oct. 7 attack suspect who worked for charity | REUTERS