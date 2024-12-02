news

US proposes $7.54bn loan to Stellantis, Samsung SDI battery joint venture

02 December 2024 - 19:41 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The venture will build batteries in Kokomo, Indiana, for Stellantis electric vehicles and at full capacity will produce about 67 GWh of batteries, enough to supply approximately 670,000 vehicles annually, the Energy Department said.
The venture will build batteries in Kokomo, Indiana, for Stellantis electric vehicles and at full capacity will produce about 67 GWh of batteries, enough to supply approximately 670,000 vehicles annually, the Energy Department said.
Image: Handout/Stellantis via Getty Images

The US energy department said on Monday it is planning to loan up to $7.54bn (R137.26bn) to a joint venture of Chrysler parent Stellantis and Samsung SDI to help build two electric vehicle lithium-ion battery plants in Indiana.

The conditional commitment award must still be finalised and includes $6.85bn (R124.62bn) in principal and $688m (R12.5bn) in capitalised interest for the StarPlus Energy joint venture.

The venture will build batteries in Kokomo, Indiana, for Stellantis electric vehicles and at full capacity will produce about 67GWh of batteries, enough to supply about 670,000 vehicles annually, the energy department said.

It is unclear whether the department will be able to finalise the low-cost government subsidised loan before president-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20. He has been critical of the Biden administration's efforts to incentivise EV production.

Stellantis said on Monday the first plant would open in early 2025 and the second in 2027. On top of the two facilities announced in Indiana, Stellantis will build a gigafactory in Canada with South Korea's LG Energy Solution.

DOE in July said it planned to award Stellantis $334.8m (R6.09bn) to convert its shuttered Belvidere Assembly Plant to build EVs and $250m (R4.55bn) to convert its Indiana Transmission Plant in Kokomo to produce EV components but it has not yet finalised the award.

DOE is tapping the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan programme to boost the EV sector.

Last week, the energy department said it was proposing to loan Rivian up to $6.6bn (R119.9bn) to build a plant in Georgia to begin building smaller, less expensive EVs in 2028.

In December 2022, DOE finalised a $2.5bn (R45.4bn) low-cost loan to a joint venture of General Motors Co and LG Energy Solution to help pay for three new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan.

In June 2023, DOE said it planned to lend up to $9.2bn (R167.2bn) to a joint venture of Ford and South Korea's SK On to help it build three battery plants in Tennessee and Kentucky, the biggest-ever award from the government loan programme. The award still has not been finalised.

READ MORE

Nine VW plants across Germany on strike as labour battle escalates

Workers at nine Volkswagen car and component plants across Germany started strikes lasting several hours on Monday, bringing assembly lines to a halt ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Nissan CFO Stephen Ma to step down: Bloomberg News

Nissan Motor's CFO Stephen Ma is set to step down, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter, weeks after the ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Stellantis CEO Tavares abruptly quits as US Jeep, Ram sales falter

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigned abruptly on Sunday, two months after a profit warning at the maker of Jeep, Fiat and Peugeot cars that has ...
Motoring
17 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Perez leaving Red Bull after this season: report Motorsport
  2. These were South Africa’s top-selling car brands in November news
  3. US proposes $7.54bn loan to Stellantis, Samsung SDI battery joint venture news
  4. No festive cheer expected at the pumps in December, warns AA news
  5. Nine VW plants across Germany on strike as labour battle escalates news

Latest Videos

Namibia votes for president in most competitive election in decades | REUTERS
Israel says it killed Oct. 7 attack suspect who worked for charity | REUTERS